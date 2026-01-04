Why You Should Never Make This Gesture In A French Restaurant

The French take their dining etiquette quite seriously. So if you find yourself at a restaurant or formal dining scenario, there are certain dos and don'ts you may want to keep in mind. The significance of hand placement stretches beyond hand gestures in France. It's best to keep your hands where they can be seen when at the dining table rather than hidden in your lap, which is a concept that points back to traditional European symbolism of hand visibility being a sign of openness and trustworthiness. The easiest position would be to rest your hands (but absolutely not your elbows) on the table for good French table etiquette.

Beside your hand positioning and gestures, you may also want to be mindful to not use the incorrect language when calling on waiting staff in French restaurants. For instance, the term "garçon" is considered an old-fashioned and ill-mannered way to get the attention of waiters. Instead, you can make eye contact or raise your hand so that the waiter can be aware that you'd like their attendance.

Contrary to the paradox of using the "OK" hand gesture in France, an alternative non-verbal marker of excellence is the "chef's kiss," which is kissing your compliments into the air. This generally means that the meal was faultless and will keep you in the clear. A simple thumbs up is another safe option that you can rely on. Just be sure to take note of the red flags when visiting French restaurants before heading inside.