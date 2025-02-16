How To Properly Eat A Salad At Restaurants In France

So, you're planning a trip to France. You've perfected your "oui" and "merci," and you even bought a jaunty scarf. But have you brushed up on your dining etiquette? The French take their food rules so seriously that it could give even the most seasoned foodies pause. For example, do you know how to eat a salad properly in France? Here's a tip: No cutting is allowed.

That's right — if you need to cut a piece of lettuce, you use your fork and knife to carefully fold the oversized leaf into a neat, bite-sized package. This intricate maneuver avoids the embarrassment of cutting lettuce on the plate (a move that suggests the chef didn't do their job correctly). Instead, the French use a small piece of bread to scoop the salad onto their fork and stab the bread to soak up the vinaigrette. It's a skillful dance, but it's how to avoid taking huge bites, another no-no when it comes to the rules of fine-dining etiquette.

Also, salad is not eaten before the main course; it's served after the main course. And the salad rules don't end there. Making a salad is more complicated than throwing some lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and dressing in a bowl. The French have it down to an art form. They start by washing the lettuce seven times. Yes, seven. Chefs swirl the greens around in tubs of water until they're pristine, dry them meticulously (and don't even think about skipping this step), and then — this is key — they tear the leaves by hand. Again, cutting lettuce is nearly sacrilege. It bruises the leaves and causes them to brown.