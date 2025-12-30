Costco's Best New Items To Grab In January 2026
Costco and the holidays may go hand in hand, but as January 2026 rolls around, that familiar one-stop-shopping magic hasn't disappeared — it's just shifted into new year mode. Food, TVs, toilet paper, furniture, and clothes are still stacked high, and yes, you can still snag a hot pizza for under $10 (of course, you still need a membership even if you're just hitting the food court). With 2025 and its year-end celebrations behind us, it's a good time for shoppers who enjoy deals on new items.
If anything, the Costco experience might be even better in January. While the warehouse store is already known for its vast inventory and bulk discounts, the weeks following the December holidays are when it really shines for bargain hunters. Holiday candy lingers at reduced prices, seasonal gift boxes are marked down, and big-ticket items like cozy furniture and TVs often go on sale as well. The crowds are often thinner than during December's peak, too. On top of all of that is the store's range of new items to browse. If you're not sure where to start, you're in luck, because we've already done the heavy lifting and taken a look at Costco's new items, compared the pricing with the same or similar products elsewhere, read through the ratings and reviews, and compiled this list of the best new Costco items to check out in January 2026.
KitchenAid Collapsible Colander
Every kitchen needs a good colander, but they don't last forever. If you're looking to upgrade from a more traditional model and would also like to save some space, look no further than this collapsible colander priced under $25. It's adjustable and firmly holds itself over your kitchen sink, making for hands-free, easy straining. Bonus: you can turn your old colander into a planter.
Jetson Bolt Pro Max Electric Bike
Electric biking (okay, electric transportation in general) has become pretty popular in recent years, but the machines can be fairly expensive. While prices vary, you could find yourself spending anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000 for even a starter-level e-bike. Costco's now selling this impressively compact Jetson Bolt Pro Max e-bike. Ideal for your next quick grocery run, it's foldable, has a headlight and handy basket, and costs around $400.
Dash Disney Mickey & Friends No-Drip Waffle Maker
While you can never really go wrong with a waffle, winter mornings are primetime for the breakfast treat, and this $30 Dash x Disney collab seems destined to put smiles on breakfast- and brunch-ready faces. Besides Mickey, the ceramic, nonstick molds feature the familiar and friendly faces of Donald Duck, Goofy, and Minnie. Better still, any extra batter is turned into dip-friendly waffle sticks.
Metamucil Fiber Gummies
Metamucil isn't necessarily the most exciting brand name, but getting enough fiber is important. While you can always try to pack fiber into your breakfasts and other meals, you can also get the nutritional boost you need with these orange-flavored gummies at Costco. They come in a 150-count package, so you're good for nearly five whole months (assuming you take one citrusy serving daily).
Polywood Chesapeake 5-piece Folding Dining Set
If you've been dreaming of dining outdoors in style in 2026 and beyond, now's a great time to pounce on this new five-piece folding set at Costco, selling for under $1,400. Available in both black and brown and made from durable, recyclable, high-density polyethylene, the functional furniture can easily be stowed away until needed or when cleaning your patio. It looks so nice, you could even use it indoors.