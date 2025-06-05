Keep That Old Colander Around For This Genius Gardening Hack

Don't toss that old kitchen strainer just yet, especially if you love to cook with fresh herbs, juicy strawberries, and leafy greens. Instead, use your old colander as a planter for a tiny garden that can be kept year-round. As the weather begins to warm, TikTokers have started repurposing vintage colanders into hanging baskets and planters — and that's just the beginning of how you can create a basket of edible bounty using this kitchen tool.

Vintage colanders provide quirky, functional decor both outdoors and inside — especially if you use them strategically in your landscaping and home design. Line your garden with rows of brightly colored, repurposed colander planters featuring edible flowers, or hang them near the kitchen, filled with herbs like basil, sage, and chives. And you don't even necessarily need dirt to reuse that old colander — they're useful for growing herbs hydroponically, too. If you don't have an old colander on hand, you might want to run to the dollar store for a few of them (even the plastic ones will work) so you can get started on your own colander garden for the summer and beyond.