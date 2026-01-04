The Western Etiquette Rule That's Thrown Out The Window When Eating Ramen

In addition to making happy, but not excessive, appreciative noises as you savor your ramen, there are other aspects to any ramen-eating experience that give others an immediate hint that this isn't your first rodeo. Contrary to popular and perhaps tender-mouthed thinking, ramen is best eaten before it has had too much of a chance to cool off, as this is when the flavors are at their peak. It is also common to eat ramen rather quickly, focusing on the food and sensation, rather than drawing it out over a lengthy meal. Perhaps this is why ramen is so often served at counters and in seemingly quick-serve settings. This way, the focus remains on the ramen itself and the prowess of the chef who prepared it.

While you don't need to worry about fussy and out-of-date etiquette rules like keeping your elbows off the table or spooning soup away from you in the bowl when it comes to eating ramen, it will always serve you well to acknowledge the kitchen when you are finished. After finishing a hearty and filling bowl of ramen, if you really want to show off your noodle savvy, make a slight bow towards the kitchen staff or chef as you leave, and pair it with the Japanese phrase "gochisosama deshita," which shows your understanding of how much work went into preparing the meal and serves as a nod to delicious food you just consumed. Regardless of your pronunciation, any attempt at following this custom will likely be met with happy smiles all around.