The Major Ramen Mistake You Probably Didn't Realize You've Been Making. (Don't Worry, There's An Easy Fix!)
One does not simply talk about Japanese cuisine and forget about ramen. And no, we're not talking about pre-packaged noodles that you can pour hot water into and have ready after three minutes — though the science behind instant ramen is an art in its own right. This iconic dish, with deep Chinese roots, is not without its three elements: broth, noodles, and toppings. It has seen its fair share of impressive interpretations, but one thing stays true: It promises a hearty meal that'll have you licking the bowl (don't act like you haven't done it!).
However, you might not have been eating it the way you should. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Robbie Felice of pastaRAMEN — which is making its US Open debut in 2025 — is sparing us from making the same error again. The biggest mistake: allowing it to cool down too much before eating. Felice further explains its importance, "That heat is part of the experience, both for flavor and texture." Cold noodle dishes like hiyashi chuka (cold noodle salad) and zaru soba (cold soba) are delicious exceptions, as they're typically enjoyed to cool off during summer.
The best ways to eat ramen
Aside from making sure to enjoy ramen hot, Robbie Felice shares with us another tip: "In Japan, you'll often see a spoon in one hand and chopsticks in the other. The goal is the perfect bite: noodles, broth, and toppings all together, and that combination takes the ramen experience to another level." So, it's best to learn how to eat with chopsticks to truly enjoy the dish.
This is also why you'd see a chirirenge, or a soup spoon, served alongside the bowl with the chopsticks. Turns out, it's not just there so you can slurp on the soup on its own, but it's actually meant to enhance your ramen experience. While it's already a well-known fact, it's also important to slurp as you enjoy your ramen, as it's considered a sign that you're enjoying it. A lot of Japanese people would argue that it's the best way to eat it. However, if you really want to mimic the way they relish this hearty bowl, you can have the noodle dish as your shime (last dish), typically eaten after drinks at a nearby izakaya. Your stomach will thank you for it.