The Major Ramen Mistake You Probably Didn't Realize You've Been Making. (Don't Worry, There's An Easy Fix!)

One does not simply talk about Japanese cuisine and forget about ramen. And no, we're not talking about pre-packaged noodles that you can pour hot water into and have ready after three minutes — though the science behind instant ramen is an art in its own right. This iconic dish, with deep Chinese roots, is not without its three elements: broth, noodles, and toppings. It has seen its fair share of impressive interpretations, but one thing stays true: It promises a hearty meal that'll have you licking the bowl (don't act like you haven't done it!).

However, you might not have been eating it the way you should. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Robbie Felice of pastaRAMEN — which is making its US Open debut in 2025 — is sparing us from making the same error again. The biggest mistake: allowing it to cool down too much before eating. Felice further explains its importance, "That heat is part of the experience, both for flavor and texture." Cold noodle dishes like hiyashi chuka (cold noodle salad) and zaru soba (cold soba) are delicious exceptions, as they're typically enjoyed to cool off during summer.