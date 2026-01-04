Who Actually Makes Sam's Club's Member's Mark Coffee?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, consumers seem to be leaning more into private label brands. In this way, Sam's Club members are no different, with many swapping major name products, like coffee, for in-house brands, such as Sam's Club's Member's Mark. While this may have an immediate relief on pricing, it pays to know who's behind the white label name. For Member's Mark, the short answer is that it's a team effort, as its entire line of coffee comes from multiple sources. With that said, Sam's Club ensures each source is reputable and sustainable, even going so far as to revamp the Member's Mark brand to reflect this.

While Sam's Club stays hush about the identities of its suppliers, there are some facts we know. For the Member's Mark French Roast, Sam's Club teams with various cooperatives in Colombia for its coffee. This particular blend was purchased from Cooperativa de los Andes. This, plus its house blend, is a Fair-Trade product, sourced from a family farm. Of course, a larger supplier could also be involved to ensure Sam's Club shelves are consistently stocked. One YouTuber, @RossenReports, claims that there are two companies here: Westrock Coffee, which supplies its Member's Mark coffee pods, and Treehouse Foods. While nothing officially connects Treehouse to Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, there is enough evidence to suggest it as a possibility; however, Rossen is right on the money with Westrock, as it was established as a connected supplier for Maker's Mark coffee in 2019.