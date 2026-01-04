Who Actually Makes Sam's Club's Member's Mark Coffee?
These days, consumers seem to be leaning more into private label brands. In this way, Sam's Club members are no different, with many swapping major name products, like coffee, for in-house brands, such as Sam's Club's Member's Mark. While this may have an immediate relief on pricing, it pays to know who's behind the white label name. For Member's Mark, the short answer is that it's a team effort, as its entire line of coffee comes from multiple sources. With that said, Sam's Club ensures each source is reputable and sustainable, even going so far as to revamp the Member's Mark brand to reflect this.
While Sam's Club stays hush about the identities of its suppliers, there are some facts we know. For the Member's Mark French Roast, Sam's Club teams with various cooperatives in Colombia for its coffee. This particular blend was purchased from Cooperativa de los Andes. This, plus its house blend, is a Fair-Trade product, sourced from a family farm. Of course, a larger supplier could also be involved to ensure Sam's Club shelves are consistently stocked. One YouTuber, @RossenReports, claims that there are two companies here: Westrock Coffee, which supplies its Member's Mark coffee pods, and Treehouse Foods. While nothing officially connects Treehouse to Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, there is enough evidence to suggest it as a possibility; however, Rossen is right on the money with Westrock, as it was established as a connected supplier for Maker's Mark coffee in 2019.
Member's Mark focuses on quality
In 2020, Sam's Club committed to evolving its Member's Mark line to be sustainable and of high quality by 2025. This means the line must be free from a number of ingredients like aspartame, formaldehyde, and high-fructose corn syrup. In addition, it strived to be 100% Rainforest Alliance or Fair-Trade USA certified (per Sam's Club). In 2024, Sam's Club expanded its organic and gourmet coffee offerings, aligning with its goal to improve the Member's Mark catalog. Halfway through 2025, Sam's Club achieved one of those goals, as 96% of its products adhere to its made-without list, with an expectation of 100% by the end of the year. This promise to Sam's Club's members is also evidenced in the warehouse's Member's Mark Coffee line, as it maintains relationships with reputable importers and farms that adhere to eco-friendly practices.
Certainly, it seems that no matter who its coffee suppliers are, Sam's Club is on a mission to show there's a difference between Member's Mark and its competitor, Kirkland Signature – and its fandom shows this. According to Reddit, first-time Sam's Club shoppers may want to add Member's Mark Donut Shop blend to their coffee list. One Redditor stated they enjoyed a cup of Maker's Mark Colombian Supremo before bed every night. Additionally, Member's Mark coffee is consistently a highly-rated product, even scoring an 84 out of 100 on Coffee Review. All of which means, despite the lack of confirmation for who Sam's Club's coffee suppliers are, we can confidently say they are meeting the wholesale giant's commitment to deliver excellent quality products to its members.