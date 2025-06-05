The Real Differences Between Costco's Kirkland And Sam's Club's Member's Mark

In the modern retail industry, there's a lot of complexity to the shopping experience, and with a wide-reaching chain like Costco or Sam's Club, there's intricate behind-the-scenes product sourcing. One way such retailers optimize their offerings is through private brands. This strategic move involves selling variously sourced items under a house label, thereby lowering costs and maintaining a consistent image. Some stores, like Trader Joe's, sell most of their items under their in-store brand, while others brand only certain items.

Both Costco and Sam's Club fall into the latter camp; around 30% of their product sales are of in-house brands. Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has been around since 1995, while Sam's Club debuted their Member's Mark brand only a few years later in 1998. Since both retailers offer similar items in warehouse-like storefronts, it's unsurprising there's rivalry between the two.

In the last several years, Sam's Club has worked hard to revamp its Member's Mark lineup. Meanwhile, while Kirkland has long enjoyed a respected status (despite certain Kirkland products featuring low-quality ingredients). So, to make the most of your shopping excursions, it pays to be tuned into the nuanced differences between the brands.