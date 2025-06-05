The Real Differences Between Costco's Kirkland And Sam's Club's Member's Mark
In the modern retail industry, there's a lot of complexity to the shopping experience, and with a wide-reaching chain like Costco or Sam's Club, there's intricate behind-the-scenes product sourcing. One way such retailers optimize their offerings is through private brands. This strategic move involves selling variously sourced items under a house label, thereby lowering costs and maintaining a consistent image. Some stores, like Trader Joe's, sell most of their items under their in-store brand, while others brand only certain items.
Both Costco and Sam's Club fall into the latter camp; around 30% of their product sales are of in-house brands. Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has been around since 1995, while Sam's Club debuted their Member's Mark brand only a few years later in 1998. Since both retailers offer similar items in warehouse-like storefronts, it's unsurprising there's rivalry between the two.
In the last several years, Sam's Club has worked hard to revamp its Member's Mark lineup. Meanwhile, while Kirkland has long enjoyed a respected status (despite certain Kirkland products featuring low-quality ingredients). So, to make the most of your shopping excursions, it pays to be tuned into the nuanced differences between the brands.
Private branded products from both retailers offer similar value
Glance at the catalog of either Kirkland Signature or Member's Mark, and the offerings are equally expansive. Both cover categories like groceries, clothing, beauty, home, cookware, alcohol and more. You may even be surprised by the breadth of availability. For instance, Kirkland Signature's alcohol options are famously varied, but Member's Mark liquor also comes in surprisingly diverse varieties.
Take a close look at well-known items, and the interconnected influence between the brands becomes evident. Member's Mark rotisserie chicken, which is just under $5, turns heads similarly to Kirkland Signature's iconic bird, which is just under $6. When you start to break down offerings in other categories, the nearly negligible pricing differences are further revealed. Among items like paper towels or tissues, the cost difference is less than a cent per item.
Subsequently, many shoppers report they feel similar value from both brands, especially when they're stocking up on everyday items. So, if you're weighing the private brands as a determining factor, feel free to shop at either retailer; their competitive nature makes them comparable.
Sam's Club's Member's Mark experienced a recent revamping
If you're more familiar with one of the two brands, it's likely Kirkland Signature. Indeed, ever since the Kirkland Signature Brand got its name in an ode to its Washington headquarters, it's typically been more popular. Only a few years back, consumers reported more frequent issues with Member's Mark quality. Consequently, Sam's Club — which is owned by Walmart — placed renewed interest in revamping its brand. It involved community-sourced feedback regarding everything from foodstuffs to grills. In addition to pinpointing higher quality offerings, the project was tailored to the tastes of Sam's Club shoppers. Combined with other company efforts, this has resulted in the improvement of Member's Mark products.
On the other hand, consumers have recently reported disappointment with certain Kirkland Signature products. Shoppers dislike changes to the orange juice, voice frustration in the butcher department, and are disappointed in drop-offs in quality with diapers and toilet paper. While these trends aren't prevalent enough to write off the brand completely, it could signal a turning tide among the two retailers. So, if you're not yet a member of either brand, consider Sam's Club which currently has the momentum.