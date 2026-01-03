Here's The Best Thousand Island Dressing Brand On Store Shelves

Thousand Island is often overlooked as a salad dressing, and it deserves a little more credit. While recipes vary, the base that gives this dressing its sweet, rich, tangy flavor is a combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, relish, and various spices. It's perfect drizzle over a crunchy wedge salad or used as a special sauce on top of your burger. Many brands offer tasty options, but in our ranking of several store-bought Thousand Island dressings, Nature's Promise scored highest for flavor and texture.

Nature's Promise balances sweet and savory with the perfect amount of zest. The sweetness isn't overpowering and doesn't have an artificial taste like some of the other brands we tried. The product features organic ingredients such as tomato puree, cane sugar, eggs, and relish along with seasonings like paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and others. These flavors blend well to create a taste and consistency that's ideal for Thousand Island lovers.