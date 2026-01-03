This Is One Of The Biggest Mistakes You Can Make With Homemade Pie Dough

There are a ton of variables to consider when making pie crust from scratch. Your butter is supposed to be cold, but not too cold, to get a perfectly flaky result. You need to consider the moisture content of your filling, which can help you decide whether or not to parbake your crust (failing to do so is one of the most common pie crust mistakes, as it can result in a dreaded soggy bottom). There's one more issue to consider: how much you're kneading your pie crust. Overhandling can thwart your efforts by allowing excess gluten development, which can create a dense, chewy dough that's far from the delicate lamination that makes for bakery-quality crust.

When it comes to handling pie dough, less is more. It can be tempting to keep kneading your dough until it looks like all the butter is perfectly mixed in, but in this case, a smooth dough without flecks of butter is your enemy. You should work your pie dough until the ingredients are mixed enough that you can roll out your crust, not to the point where it takes on an appearance similar to that of sugar cookie dough. If you're still seeing little chunks of cold butter in your finished dough, but you're still able to roll it out, you don't need to keep kneading.