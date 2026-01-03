The US Italian Restaurant That Giada De Laurentiis Loves

When it comes to Italian food in Los Angeles, celebrity chefs have plenty of options, but some restaurants earn loyalty that lasts decades. In an interview with The Infatuation, Giada De Laurentiis named Toscana as one of her go-to spots in the city, singling it out for doing something surprisingly rare in LA: pasta that genuinely tastes like it was made in Italy.

"Pasta with garlic, olive oil, and red pepper flakes," De Laurentiis said of her usual order, describing it as the LA restaurant pasta closest in taste and execution to what you'll find in Italian home kitchens. The dish she's talking about, known in Italy as aglio e olio, is so simple that it is also quite unforgiving. When a pasta dish relies entirely on just the quality of the olive oil and the perfect balance of its few ingredients, it's either going to be good ... or it isn't.

And Toscana's ability to nail simple dishes such as aglio e olio and penne arrabbiata is perhaps why the restaurant's reputation has held strong for more than 30 years. The restaurant is located in Brentwood and has long been a quiet industry favorite that draws in everyone, from casual locals to music stars and high-flying LA executives alike who are looking for some real Italian authenticity. To this day, it remains one of the best Italian restaurants in LA for people who are seeking classic flavors, not just trends or theatrics.