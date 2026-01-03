The US Italian Restaurant That Giada De Laurentiis Loves
When it comes to Italian food in Los Angeles, celebrity chefs have plenty of options, but some restaurants earn loyalty that lasts decades. In an interview with The Infatuation, Giada De Laurentiis named Toscana as one of her go-to spots in the city, singling it out for doing something surprisingly rare in LA: pasta that genuinely tastes like it was made in Italy.
"Pasta with garlic, olive oil, and red pepper flakes," De Laurentiis said of her usual order, describing it as the LA restaurant pasta closest in taste and execution to what you'll find in Italian home kitchens. The dish she's talking about, known in Italy as aglio e olio, is so simple that it is also quite unforgiving. When a pasta dish relies entirely on just the quality of the olive oil and the perfect balance of its few ingredients, it's either going to be good ... or it isn't.
And Toscana's ability to nail simple dishes such as aglio e olio and penne arrabbiata is perhaps why the restaurant's reputation has held strong for more than 30 years. The restaurant is located in Brentwood and has long been a quiet industry favorite that draws in everyone, from casual locals to music stars and high-flying LA executives alike who are looking for some real Italian authenticity. To this day, it remains one of the best Italian restaurants in LA for people who are seeking classic flavors, not just trends or theatrics.
Why Toscana is popular in a city that constantly chases something new
Beyond just the endorsement of Giada De Laurentiis, Toscana's 30-year longevity says a lot about how it fits into LA's food scene. While some places in LA have long waiting lists that permit a sort of once-a-year reservation, this is a restaurant that locals can return to when they want a reliable plate of pasta, and it has a menu that leans on that tradition. The entire menu is filled with pasta paired with more simple sauces, as well as pizzas and meat dishes, the emphasis being on high-quality ingredients not flashy gimmicks (just like a good restaurant in Italy).
So if you only have 24 hours to eat in LA, put Toscana on your list for a low-stress dinner option, especially if you've already had your fill of the tacos and viral desserts LA has to offer. It's a restaurant that is appealing because of how adaptable it is — you can keep things minimal with a plate of De Laurentiis' favorite pasta and a glass of wine, or have a full dining experience complete with antipasti (starters), primi (pasta), secondi (meat), and dolci (dessert) without it feeling too formal. That kind of flexibility explains why it's remained a staple for decades while so many hyped openings in Los Angeles fade quickly. In a city known for constant reinvention, Toscana proves that doing a few things exceptionally well, and traditionally, can still be a very powerful draw.