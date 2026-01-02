'A Fabulous Deal': The Costco Item Shoppers Don't Leave The Store Without

Of all the things Costco is most loved for, you typically think of giant TVs, bulk paper towels, and unique snacks you didn't plan on walking out with. But some Costco shoppers swear by a pantry item that is not flashy, or seasonal, and it doesn't come with a demo station either — and yet plenty of people say they don't leave the store without it. The item in question? Oversized jars of Better Than Bouillon. This kind of shortcut is one even experienced cooks would approve of as using bouillon is Martha Stewart's favorite trick to invoke flavor.

At Costco, the concentrated broth base is sold in 21-ounce jars for roughly $10 (prices may change depending on location) but that size alone sets it apart from most grocery stores. As one Reddit user put it, "It's such a fabulous deal at Costco. In conventional stores, they're drastically smaller for a crazy price." Costco typically carries a limited but popular lineup of the product, including roasted beef, roasted chicken, and seasoned vegetable, but for many shoppers, the value isn't about a massive selection but the longevity they offer. Because it's a concentrated paste rather than a ready-to-use liquid stock, a single jar can last months — or even years — depending on how it's used. Some cooks rely on it occasionally, while others add spoonfuls liberally to soups, grains, beans, and sauces to adjust flavor without watering dishes down, just like Martha Stewart does.