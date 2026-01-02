'A Fabulous Deal': The Costco Item Shoppers Don't Leave The Store Without
Of all the things Costco is most loved for, you typically think of giant TVs, bulk paper towels, and unique snacks you didn't plan on walking out with. But some Costco shoppers swear by a pantry item that is not flashy, or seasonal, and it doesn't come with a demo station either — and yet plenty of people say they don't leave the store without it. The item in question? Oversized jars of Better Than Bouillon. This kind of shortcut is one even experienced cooks would approve of as using bouillon is Martha Stewart's favorite trick to invoke flavor.
At Costco, the concentrated broth base is sold in 21-ounce jars for roughly $10 (prices may change depending on location) but that size alone sets it apart from most grocery stores. As one Reddit user put it, "It's such a fabulous deal at Costco. In conventional stores, they're drastically smaller for a crazy price." Costco typically carries a limited but popular lineup of the product, including roasted beef, roasted chicken, and seasoned vegetable, but for many shoppers, the value isn't about a massive selection but the longevity they offer. Because it's a concentrated paste rather than a ready-to-use liquid stock, a single jar can last months — or even years — depending on how it's used. Some cooks rely on it occasionally, while others add spoonfuls liberally to soups, grains, beans, and sauces to adjust flavor without watering dishes down, just like Martha Stewart does.
Why the big jar makes sense (and when it doesn't)
Probably the best part of Better Than Bouillon's appeal comes from flexibility. Once you understand the difference between chicken powder and bouillon you'll know why it's so popular. Powdered bouillon tends to be salt-heavy and one-dimensional while paste-style bases actually deliver a more well-rounded flavor. This makes it a very useful pantry staple not just for soups or broths but as a seasoning shortcut in everyday cooking — just one spoonful can add savoriness to everything from risotto to roasted vegetables without the commitment of making your own homemade chicken stock.
That said, it's not without drawbacks, as prices have risen and some longtime shoppers note it's no longer quite the steal it once was (although it's still a better deal to buy it in bulk at Costco than smaller jars elsewhere). The amount of sodium it has may also be a concern for some buyers, so for those who would prefer to control sodium intake, making a homemade broth might be a better option. Plus, because Costco has a more limited flavor selection, any specialty varieties would require a trip to another grocery store. But for shoppers who use it regularly, the big jar continues to earn its spot as a must-buy at Costco: It's very practical, versatile, and definitely better value per ounce than anywhere else.