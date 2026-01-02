Are Appetizers And Small Plates The Same Thing? It Depends

Whether dining out, it's common to start with smaller portions of food before getting to the entrees. In fact, some of these more diminutive dishes, like mozzarella sticks, have been around since Medieval times. They go by a number of different names, including "starters," "appetizers," or "small plates." While some restaurants use the terms interchangeably, there are actually subtle differences between these classifications.

Small plates are categorized as petite, composed dishes that are only meant to contain just a few bites — and, as a result, are ideally shared. They're larger than your typical amuse-bouche, which is usually a gratis small bite for just one person, enjoyed at the start of a meal. Appetizers, meanwhile, are more broadly defined as dishes that come before a main meal. Depending on the appetizer, they can be shared among larger table sizes and groups. You might find a wide range of dishes on a menu that are listed as appetizers that wouldn't qualify as small plates. A bowl of French onion soup, a plate of nachos, or even a basket of classic Buffalo wings are all common examples of starters that fall into the appetizer category but aren't considered small plates.