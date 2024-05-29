What Is An Amuse Bouche And Why Is It Different From An Appetizer?

There are a ton of French words and phrases that have made it into the English vernacular, and a lot of them are food-focused: sauté, fricassée, and crêpe, just to name a few. But the one that might be the most associated with fine-dining is "amuse-bouche" (pronounced "ahmooz-boosh"). It's not only fun to say — it's also fun to eat.

Advertisement

In the world of fine-dining, an amuse-bouche is a complimentary small bite served at the start of a meal, often presented as "a gift from the chef." The word "amuse-bouche" is a portmanteau of two French words: "amuser" (meaning "to amuse") and "bouche" (meaning "mouth"). It's a category whose name literally means "mouth-amuser," or "that which amuses the mouth." What's not to like?

But how is an amuse-bouche different from just a regular ol' appetizer, or that other French word that signifies small bites: hors d'oeuvres? An amuse-bouche is often served at fine-dining restaurants, serves a specific purpose, and functions differently than an appetizer.