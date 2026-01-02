​​The Forgotten Diner Breakfast That Once Paired Eggs With Jelly

Making a solid omelet is an important life skill. It is simple to master, protein-forward, requires few ingredients, and is satisfying for just about any meal of the day. Tips for omelet success include using low heat and whisking with a fork to get just the right amount of air into the eggs. This holds true for any omelet, including a jelly one. While time-tested omelet guidance suggests using a pre-heated pan and making this eggy concoction with three eggs; it also suggests salting the eggs before cooking. For a jelly omelet, the original recipe indicates omitting the salt and instead adding a bit of sugar before cooking and then sandwiching around a sweet filling.

Though you could order a plain omelet at a place like Waffle House and doctor it up with a standard-issue plastic packet of grape jelly, making one at home will give you a wider range of sweet condiment options. "The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book" suggests a filling of your choice, whether jam, jelly, or marmalade, which might beg the question of how these gooey confections differ. While all are made from fruit and sugar, the preparations set them apart. Jelly is the most strained and homogenous, while jam has more fruit chunks, and preserves like marmalade use the entire citrus fruit from pulp to rind making it tart in flavor. Whichever one you fancy, give it a try with your eggs when your next brunch craving hits.