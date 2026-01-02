The Potato Variety In-N-Out Chooses For Its Signature Fries

Ask any In-N-Out fan what makes this chain stand out in a sea of fast food giants, and you'll get an earful. For some, it's all about the fresh, never frozen, beef, and for others, it's the simple but endlessly customizable menu. There's also the fact that all the food is made to order, even the fries, which are also cut fresh on-site. It's all about getting the basics right, including choosing the right potatoes for the job, which is perhaps why Julia Child was a big fan of In-N-Out. Many believe the obvious choice is Kennebec, which is prized for frying. Others point to Russet Burbanks, which are a similarly starchy favorite.

The company has maintained radio silence on the matter, which might suggest that there's more than one potato variety at play — or that they're both wrong. But both fan theories are credible in their own ways, and the choice actually plays a big part in the consistency of each french fry.