Whole Canned Chicken Looks Wild, But Here's How You Can Make It Work

Canned meats are nothing new, dating back to the early 1800s, when this food preservation method was invented. But every now and then, something truly bizarre comes along. Sure, there were those canned ribs that failed as a concept, but there's another type of canned meat that may come as a shock: whole canned chicken. It's literally a fully cooked, whole chicken stuffed into a 50-ounce can. A once-popular canned meat decades ago, only one brand of the stuff remains available today. Sweet Sue Canned Whole Chicken is listed on Amazon (though it's currently unavailable at this time of writing) and in some grocery stores, but how do you eat it?

The taste of whole canned chicken isn't the issue here — it's the visuals. Out of the can comes a small chicken smothered in a sort of gelatinized broth (sometimes the whole thing even plops out canned-shaped, which looks both cool and less-than-appetizing), though other times the chicken separates and comes out in pieces. Rest assured, it does actually taste like regular chicken — that is, chicken that's a bit dry, without added seasonings other than salt. There aren't any instructions on the can aside from a recipe for chicken salad and some suggested uses (though old internet posts show previous batches had instructions for heating the chicken up in the oven with its broth). The truth is that you can make it work hot or cold, but make sure you're adding moisture and plenty of flavoring agents to it.