You Don't Need A Keurig — Costco Is Selling A Quality Dupe For A Fraction Of The Price
If a Keurig is on your coffee wish list but the price tag is holding you back, Costco's deal on a similar machine might save you money while serving exactly the same purpose. The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, which retails for $220, and the Ninja DualBrew XL Grounds & Pods Hot & Iced Coffee Maker, which retails for for $139, seem to offer up the same flexibility of brewing coffee grounds and K-cup-style pods. Plus, both machines can make drinks iced, meaning you no longer have to wonder about the best way to brew iced coffee.
There are other similarities between the two. The Ninja DualBrew XL allows for 10 grounds brew sizes and four traditional pod sizes, plus makes three brew styles — classic, rich, and over ice. It has a 14-cup carafe and a 70-ounce removable water reservoir. The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker has a slightly larger 72-ounce removable water reservoir, and also brews various size single cups or carafes.
The machines have some differences, though. While the Ninja features custom strength options, the Keurig offers strong or extra hot as its features. The Ninja also includes a programmable warming plate, which the Keurig is lacking. The Keurig, however, allows you to set a time for your coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.
What reviewers think
Buyers of the Ninja DualBrew XL give the machine an average of a 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Costco, and generally praise the versatility. "Being able to either make coffee by K pod or a full carafe in one appliance is nice to save counter space," wrote a reviewer on the Costco product page. Another reviewer prefers this machine over Keurig. "We bought the Ninja DualBrew after having Keurig coffee makers for many years. We couldn't be happier. No issues whatsoever with clogged needles, cleaning, or descaling." That said, the machine isn't without fault, with multiple reviewers commenting on grounds getting stuck in the pot. "Coffee grounds in every pot of coffee, the entire contents of a K cup gets forced into your coffee cup ... very disappointing," shared one reviewer. "It is messy and some of the grinds always somehow end up in the pot," claims another buyer.
So is the Ninja worth it to save some money and forgo the Keurig name? Or do you just not bother with either, and go with the old-school coffee maker grandma swore by? In short, the Ninja DualBrew XL gives you multiple brew styles, and the ability to brew either pods or grounds. The Keurig also can brew pods or grounds, but focuses on heat strength options. There also may be a number of things you didn't know your Keurig could do. But for the price difference, the Ninja is a worthy alternative.