You Don't Need A Keurig — Costco Is Selling A Quality Dupe For A Fraction Of The Price

If a Keurig is on your coffee wish list but the price tag is holding you back, Costco's deal on a similar machine might save you money while serving exactly the same purpose. The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, which retails for $220, and the Ninja DualBrew XL Grounds & Pods Hot & Iced Coffee Maker, which retails for for $139, seem to offer up the same flexibility of brewing coffee grounds and K-cup-style pods. Plus, both machines can make drinks iced, meaning you no longer have to wonder about the best way to brew iced coffee.

There are other similarities between the two. The Ninja DualBrew XL allows for 10 grounds brew sizes and four traditional pod sizes, plus makes three brew styles — classic, rich, and over ice. It has a 14-cup carafe and a 70-ounce removable water reservoir. The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker has a slightly larger 72-ounce removable water reservoir, and also brews various size single cups or carafes.

The machines have some differences, though. While the Ninja features custom strength options, the Keurig offers strong or extra hot as its features. The Ninja also includes a programmable warming plate, which the Keurig is lacking. The Keurig, however, allows you to set a time for your coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.