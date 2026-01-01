You'll Never Drink Hot Cocoa The Same Way Again Once You Try It The European Way

Almost every American adult has fond memories of playing in the snow, then running inside to rip open a packet of instant hot cocoa, pouring the chocolatey dust into a mug of milk, and microwaving it until hot and frothy. However, even if you purchase the absolute best hot chocolate mix money can buy, no instant mix compares to hot chocolate made from scratch — especially if you use recipes inspired by the thick, ganache-like beverages served throughout France, Italy, and other areas of Europe.

European-style hot chocolate isn't particularly difficult to make, nor does it use rare or expensive ingredients. Instead, it cleverly combines common pantry items to showcase each ingredient's unique properties. For instance, the combination of whole milk with heavy cream creates a richness neither could achieve on their own. Powdered sugar over granulated ensures deep sweetness without risking the mix turning grainy, while cornstarch provides the drink's signature velvety texture. In fact, using cornstarch is one of many tricks restaurants use to make their hot chocolate craveably delicious.

The star ingredients in this wintertime treat, however, are cocoa powder and dark chocolate (70% cacao or higher is recommended). Cocoa powder brings the warm, chocolate flavor we're used to while the dark, bitter cacao marries all the ingredients together with a fruity astringence that makes this beverage taste truly luxuriant. Generally speaking, it's also topped with homemade whipped cream to soften the richness just enough so you can drink the whole cup.