You'll Never Drink Hot Cocoa The Same Way Again Once You Try It The European Way
Almost every American adult has fond memories of playing in the snow, then running inside to rip open a packet of instant hot cocoa, pouring the chocolatey dust into a mug of milk, and microwaving it until hot and frothy. However, even if you purchase the absolute best hot chocolate mix money can buy, no instant mix compares to hot chocolate made from scratch — especially if you use recipes inspired by the thick, ganache-like beverages served throughout France, Italy, and other areas of Europe.
European-style hot chocolate isn't particularly difficult to make, nor does it use rare or expensive ingredients. Instead, it cleverly combines common pantry items to showcase each ingredient's unique properties. For instance, the combination of whole milk with heavy cream creates a richness neither could achieve on their own. Powdered sugar over granulated ensures deep sweetness without risking the mix turning grainy, while cornstarch provides the drink's signature velvety texture. In fact, using cornstarch is one of many tricks restaurants use to make their hot chocolate craveably delicious.
The star ingredients in this wintertime treat, however, are cocoa powder and dark chocolate (70% cacao or higher is recommended). Cocoa powder brings the warm, chocolate flavor we're used to while the dark, bitter cacao marries all the ingredients together with a fruity astringence that makes this beverage taste truly luxuriant. Generally speaking, it's also topped with homemade whipped cream to soften the richness just enough so you can drink the whole cup.
How to achieve the perfect velvety smooth texture
Though the ingredients and techniques used to make European hot chocolate aren't necessarily unfamiliar, there are specific steps that need to be followed to ensure the recipe produces a rich, pourable beverage rather than a clumpy, broken mess. Steps such as sifting all the dry, powdered ingredients together and melting the cacao before folding it in aren't optional — they're essential to your desired results.
Sifting breaks up clumps and aerates the cocoa powder, powdered sugar, and cornstarch to ensure it mixes into the milk and cream evenly. The same goes for the melted chocolate, which marries with the warmed dairy much faster and smoother than just chucking chopped chocolate into the mix. It's also crucial that the milk and cream are warmed to a very slight simmer — never a boil. Boiling milk not only risks it spilling over and burning you, but can also scald your hot chocolate base and ruin the flavor.
Once you've perfected your European hot chocolate making skills, there's no hard and fast rule that says you have to top it with whipped cream. This is delicious, but there are lots of tasty topping options for hot cocoa, from traditional marshmallows to slightly fancier marshmallow fluff dusted with crushed peppermints and candied nuts. It's also perfectly okay to stir in a shot of whiskey, bourbon, or even red wine as a boozy Christmas nightcap for adults to enjoy after the kiddos have gone to bed.