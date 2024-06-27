The Absolute Best Instant Hot Chocolate Mix That Money Can Buy

What makes Ghirardelli's hot cocoa mix stand out from the pack? When testing out the 12 different hot chocolate mixes chosen for the ranking, several factors were taken into account. Firstly, and maybe most importantly, the hot chocolate was readily available for purchase. From there, rankings were based on a few different qualities. Much of the concentration was on how easily the powder mixed with the hot water or milk, how smooth and velvety the texture was, the overall quality of the taste (mildness, bitterness, sweetness, etc.), and the general chocolatey-ness of each mix.

Advertisement

Once each packaged mix was made into hot chocolate according to brand instructions, they were tasted and subsequently ranked based on how each one satisfied these criteria. As it would turn out, Ghirardelli's offering satisfied these categories the most effectively among the 12 mixes. Ghirardelli's hot cocoa mix was praised, described as rich without being distracting and decadently creamy. It's also lauded as the perfect middle ground between bitter and sweet, proving to not lean too far in either direction. Where other hot chocolate mixes may have excelled in one (or even more than one) of these categories, Ghirardelli hits a home run in all of them, and thus deserves the title of best hot chocolate money can buy.

Advertisement