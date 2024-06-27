The Absolute Best Instant Hot Chocolate Mix That Money Can Buy
Hot chocolate is a time-honored beverage that has become something of a stalwart drink to many people. The ideal cup of hot cocoa is rich, smooth, and decadent, and as a result the drink has endeared itself to many people as a comforting and reliable treat. There are also lots of ways to modify your hot chocolate, such as adding sweet coconut flakes, or boosting it with a Nutella swirl, but a classic cup of instant hot chocolate remains the easiest and (if done right) is effortlessly satisfying in its own right. However, not all instant hot chocolate mixes are created equal.
What's the best hot chocolate mix out there? Recently, Chowhound produced an extensive ranking of the most popular hot chocolate mixes. In the ranking, the smooth hot cocoa mix from Ghirardelli chocolate company took the cake — a testament to their excellent chocolatiering. If you're looking for the perfect cup of cocoa, look no further than the Ghirardelli brand.
The criteria for the perfect hot chocolate mix
What makes Ghirardelli's hot cocoa mix stand out from the pack? When testing out the 12 different hot chocolate mixes chosen for the ranking, several factors were taken into account. Firstly, and maybe most importantly, the hot chocolate was readily available for purchase. From there, rankings were based on a few different qualities. Much of the concentration was on how easily the powder mixed with the hot water or milk, how smooth and velvety the texture was, the overall quality of the taste (mildness, bitterness, sweetness, etc.), and the general chocolatey-ness of each mix.
Once each packaged mix was made into hot chocolate according to brand instructions, they were tasted and subsequently ranked based on how each one satisfied these criteria. As it would turn out, Ghirardelli's offering satisfied these categories the most effectively among the 12 mixes. Ghirardelli's hot cocoa mix was praised, described as rich without being distracting and decadently creamy. It's also lauded as the perfect middle ground between bitter and sweet, proving to not lean too far in either direction. Where other hot chocolate mixes may have excelled in one (or even more than one) of these categories, Ghirardelli hits a home run in all of them, and thus deserves the title of best hot chocolate money can buy.
Make the most of your hot chocolate mix
Now that we know Ghirardelli wears the totally-real Chowhound crown of "best hot chocolate mix," why stop there? Whether you find yourself indulging in Ghirardelli's top-quality hot cocoa, or if you're drinking whatever brand your hand happened to fall on while shopping, there are ways to upgrade your hot chocolate to take it from good to great.
The most common way to ramp up your hot chocolate is likely one that you're already familiar with. You might not consider just how drastically milk can change the quality of your hot chocolate, but if you're strictly a hot water user, it's a must-try. Milk, no matter how skim it may be, will still add a flavor and texture component to hot chocolate that simply can't be replicated with water. You can even go a step further and make an infused milk for a truly heavenly hot chocolate. Marshmallows are, of course, a classic addition to hot cocoa, as are whipped cream, cinnamon, and vanilla. You can even make your hot chocolate with butter for an irresistible French hot chocolate. With a good quality mix on hand, every cup of hot cocoa can be a thrill.