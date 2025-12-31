This Forgotten Fast Food Chain's Frozen Chicken Pot Pie Is A Grocery Store Favorite, According To Reviews
As comfort food goes, few things rival a warm, flaky pot pie. Some store-bought chicken pot pies have made an impression on us, and there's nothing like a satisfying, ready-to-heat meal. While many people may not remember Boston Market, the almost defunct restaurant brand that inspired Costco's rotisserie-style chicken, its chicken pot pies have grabbed the attention of shoppers across the country.
Boston Market's pie is described by customers as buttery and one of the brands must-try products. The pot pie is a popular pick since it maintains that home-style quality the brand is known for. The ready-made treat is loved for its crispy flaky crust, well-portioned chunks of meat and vegetables, and fuss-free flavorfulness. The pastry dish is made with all-white-meat chicken and includes a mixture of vegetables and creamy gravy, and customers have felt it tastes homemade.
Founded in 1985, Boston Market (which, FYI, was once called Boston Chicken) was an early leader in the fast-food chain scene. The restaurant chain experienced serious setbacks, including bankruptcy, the closure of 40% of its restaurants, and a string of lawsuits. The chicken pot pie is still one of the most popular dishes for Boston Market, which is produced by Bellisio Foods. Whether you eat it at home or one of the chain's remaining restaurants, the pot pie generally gets great reviews.
Why people rave about the Boston Market Chicken Pot Pie
Boston Market is one of the country's chain restaurants that have their own frozen entree lines for diners to enjoy at home. While the restaurant chain is losing ground with physical locations (down to just 16 or so as of 2024), its frozen dinners remain a hit. The chicken pot pie is praised for having large chunks of chicken and a crust that is undeniably tasty. Think flakiness and meatiness paired together. Even while it may not be picture perfect, the pie is described as browning well and being extremely filling. One reviewer described it as "one of the better frozen chicken pot pies. Nice size for one with a hearty appetite."
While many praise Boston Market's chicken pot pie for its well-made crust and homemade feel, some criticize the gravy for not having a thick enough texture. "The sauce was too thin, but everything else was good," one Redditor said. Some appreciated the gravy resembles vegetable broth rather than a meatier beef broth, balancing out the flavors in the pie. The vegetables aren't too crunchy or too soft, texture-wise, which pairs perfectly with tender meat. In other words, it's exactly the kind of textural goodness this classic dish is known and loved for.