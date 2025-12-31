This Forgotten Fast Food Chain's Frozen Chicken Pot Pie Is A Grocery Store Favorite, According To Reviews

As comfort food goes, few things rival a warm, flaky pot pie. Some store-bought chicken pot pies have made an impression on us, and there's nothing like a satisfying, ready-to-heat meal. While many people may not remember Boston Market, the almost defunct restaurant brand that inspired Costco's rotisserie-style chicken, its chicken pot pies have grabbed the attention of shoppers across the country.

Boston Market's pie is described by customers as buttery and one of the brands must-try products. The pot pie is a popular pick since it maintains that home-style quality the brand is known for. The ready-made treat is loved for its crispy flaky crust, well-portioned chunks of meat and vegetables, and fuss-free flavorfulness. The pastry dish is made with all-white-meat chicken and includes a mixture of vegetables and creamy gravy, and customers have felt it tastes homemade.

Founded in 1985, Boston Market (which, FYI, was once called Boston Chicken) was an early leader in the fast-food chain scene. The restaurant chain experienced serious setbacks, including bankruptcy, the closure of 40% of its restaurants, and a string of lawsuits. The chicken pot pie is still one of the most popular dishes for Boston Market, which is produced by Bellisio Foods. Whether you eat it at home or one of the chain's remaining restaurants, the pot pie generally gets great reviews.