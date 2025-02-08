Make Salmon Jerky In Your Air Fryer For A Savory New Snack

Every time it seems as though we've reached the limits of what air fryers can do, another delicious-looking recipe starts to trend. Not only can this countertop appliance make your frozen french fries crispy and golden or fry a whole fish to flaky perfection, it can also make some pretty delicious jerky — especially if we're talking salmon. This beautifully oily fish has just the right amount of fat to dry into the ideal chewy, salty, savory bite. Plus, when made in an air fryer, the process is easier and faster, so you'll have a portable, protein-rich snack ready in no time at all.

Even if you're used to making jerky in a traditional dehydrator, once you opt for the air fryer, you may never go back. Dehydrators require you to marinade your protein for up to 24 hours, and then the appliance needs an additional 9 or 10 hours to dry the meat completely. That means the entire process — including cutting the salmon into strips and assembling your marinade — can take a full two days. Considering 1 pound of salmon will yield about 12 ounces of jerky, that's a lot of time and effort for a relatively small reward. When using an air fryer, both prep and actual drying time are significantly shorter. Your salmon only needs about 30 minutes in the marinade (infusing it longer could make it mushy) and about 3 hours, on average, to dry to chewy perfection. Air fryers need less time because of the constant flow of hot air circulating inside of them.