Make Salmon Jerky In Your Air Fryer For A Savory New Snack
Every time it seems as though we've reached the limits of what air fryers can do, another delicious-looking recipe starts to trend. Not only can this countertop appliance make your frozen french fries crispy and golden or fry a whole fish to flaky perfection, it can also make some pretty delicious jerky — especially if we're talking salmon. This beautifully oily fish has just the right amount of fat to dry into the ideal chewy, salty, savory bite. Plus, when made in an air fryer, the process is easier and faster, so you'll have a portable, protein-rich snack ready in no time at all.
Even if you're used to making jerky in a traditional dehydrator, once you opt for the air fryer, you may never go back. Dehydrators require you to marinade your protein for up to 24 hours, and then the appliance needs an additional 9 or 10 hours to dry the meat completely. That means the entire process — including cutting the salmon into strips and assembling your marinade — can take a full two days. Considering 1 pound of salmon will yield about 12 ounces of jerky, that's a lot of time and effort for a relatively small reward. When using an air fryer, both prep and actual drying time are significantly shorter. Your salmon only needs about 30 minutes in the marinade (infusing it longer could make it mushy) and about 3 hours, on average, to dry to chewy perfection. Air fryers need less time because of the constant flow of hot air circulating inside of them.
Tips for infusing air fried salmon jerky with flavor
Possibly the only downside to using an air fryer instead of a dehydrator is that less time drying means your salmon has less time to absorb flavor. Add to that the fact that salmon cannot withstand long marinating times the same way that beef or chicken can, and you have a recipe for potentially bland jerky. The best way to avoid this is to season your salmon with the right balance of big, intense flavors that will enhance the flavor of the fish rather than overpower it.
The great thing about this challenge is that salmon pairs beautifully with a wide variety of flavors. Seasoning your salmon with miso paste and maple syrup creates a delectable balance of salty, sweet, and earthy flavors that only concentrate as they dry in the air fryer. Honey and Dijon mustard are also a great choice — just be sure to monitor any sugary infusions as the salmon dries, since they could burn, even at low heat. Lemon pepper is traditional for fish, but you can push the intensity further by adding a little pasted garlic. If you're a fan of spice, Buffalo salmon is a tasty and creative spin on a classic. Just be sure to blend it with other ingredients like those mentioned above to ensure an interesting flavor profile. Hot sauces also get spicier as they dry and become concentrated, so just make sure you don't use as much as you would on an oven-roasted or grilled salmon filet.