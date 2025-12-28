7 Old-School BBQ Dishes That We Think Deserve A Comeback

After nearly a decade as a chef, I have learned that the best dishes often start with a foundation in regional and old-school cooking. As someone who works with food on a daily basis, I have watched firsthand how modern trends and innovative techniques can overshadow the simple and traditional dishes that have been perfected over generations. Modern BBQ culture has given us melt-in-your-mouth smoked brisket and competition-level baby back ribs — however, somewhere along the way, we have lost touch with so many incredible regional classics.

These seven old-school dishes represent the kind of smoke-and-fire cooking that built American BBQ culture, and it's about time they return to the spotlight. From Kentucky specialties you can't help but tear apart to the unbelievable flavors curated by generational Southern pitmasters, here are the seven old-school BBQ dishes that we think deserve a comeback. Roll up your sleeves and get ready to grub.