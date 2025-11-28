Johnny Cash Loved This Nashville BBQ Spot Known For Its Traditional Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is enjoyed within and beyond the United States, and holds a special place in the history of Tennessee and the Carolinas. While Tennessee might not be home to the country's top two best-rated BBQ cities, it does have a secret weapon up its sleeve, one that's adored by locals and celebrities alike. Hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants are plentiful in the country, but there is only one that caught the attention of Johnny Cash: Center Point Barbecue. It's the place to sink your teeth into a traditional pulled pork meal.

Located in Hendersonville, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, Center Point Barbecue is a restaurant that's cherished for its pulled pork, which is hand-pulled from the shoulder. The family-owned-and-operated restaurant has been a part of Tennessee's thriving barbecue history since the mid-1950s and continues to impress diners today. Cash was a lover of old-school dishes (especially Southern comfort foods), which makes traditional BBQ a familiar treat.

The Arkansas-born star moved to Tennessee and regularly ate at Center Point Barbecue, which was a short distance from his home. The country music star made frequent appearances at the eatery with his wife. However, Cash wasn't the only star to visit the restaurant. Mounted on the walls are signed copies of album covers and pictures from country stars and other celebs who have passed through for a meal. Visitors will notice autographs from Taylor Swift and Conway Twitty. Another famous face is Guy Fieri, who raved about the pulled pork's smoky flavor in an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."