Johnny Cash Loved This Nashville BBQ Spot Known For Its Traditional Pulled Pork
Pulled pork is enjoyed within and beyond the United States, and holds a special place in the history of Tennessee and the Carolinas. While Tennessee might not be home to the country's top two best-rated BBQ cities, it does have a secret weapon up its sleeve, one that's adored by locals and celebrities alike. Hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants are plentiful in the country, but there is only one that caught the attention of Johnny Cash: Center Point Barbecue. It's the place to sink your teeth into a traditional pulled pork meal.
Located in Hendersonville, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, Center Point Barbecue is a restaurant that's cherished for its pulled pork, which is hand-pulled from the shoulder. The family-owned-and-operated restaurant has been a part of Tennessee's thriving barbecue history since the mid-1950s and continues to impress diners today. Cash was a lover of old-school dishes (especially Southern comfort foods), which makes traditional BBQ a familiar treat.
The Arkansas-born star moved to Tennessee and regularly ate at Center Point Barbecue, which was a short distance from his home. The country music star made frequent appearances at the eatery with his wife. However, Cash wasn't the only star to visit the restaurant. Mounted on the walls are signed copies of album covers and pictures from country stars and other celebs who have passed through for a meal. Visitors will notice autographs from Taylor Swift and Conway Twitty. Another famous face is Guy Fieri, who raved about the pulled pork's smoky flavor in an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Why Center Point Barbecue is so impressive
The appeal of this hole-in-the-wall BBQ spot hasn't died down over the years, maybe because the restaurant offers a variety of ways to enjoy its pulled pork specialty — as a sandwich or BBQ plate, alongside cornbread or a loaded potato, or even minced. Other specialties at the restaurant include a Holiday-based ham, as well as the five barbecue sauces the restaurant takes pride in, which diners describe as amazing in online reviews.
While some diners aren't entirely impressed with the BBQ spot, it is mostly well-regarded by those who visit. The restaurant is highly rated on Google with an average of 4.2 stars from over 1,100 reviews. Many appreciated the service was fast and friendly, and the food is always phenomenal, doing justice to the eatery's 70-year legacy. The food isn't the only draw, though, with several reviewers commenting on the dining experience. In a Google review, one satisfied customer wrote: "Nestled in Hendersonville, TN, this BBQ joint is a real gem. From the moment you step out of your car, you're greeted with the tantalizing aroma of smoked goodness wafting from their smoker." The appreciation for the restaurant runs from locals to tourists, all ready for some top-quality BBQ delights.