You Need To Try Mutton Barbecue Next Time You're In Kentucky

When you think of Kentucky eats, you might conjure up images of perfectly crispy fried chicken washed down with a cold mint julep. Sure, there is a world-famous restaurant chain called Kentucky Fried Chicken, and the state is undoubtedly the bourbon capital of the country, but Kentucky has so much more to offer to the culinary world — including its own regional style of barbecue.

Mutton barbecue, which is made with meat from mature sheep, originated near the small town of Owensboro in western Kentucky. While this type of barbecue may not be as widely known as its pork and beef-based cousins from the Carolinas or Texas, it is a regional specialty that you will be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the country. There's even an official Western Kentucky BBQ Trail to guide you to local joints that serve up the best mutton barbecue.

The origins of mutton barbecue in Kentucky can be traced back to the early 19th century, when immigrants from Europe spearheaded a booming wool production industry in the area. Once their sheep became too old to produce high-quality wool, they learned that cooking it low and slow while occasionally mopping it with saltwater made the tough, strong-tasting meat both tender and tasty. And mutton barbecue was born.