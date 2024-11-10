You Need To Try Mutton Barbecue Next Time You're In Kentucky
When you think of Kentucky eats, you might conjure up images of perfectly crispy fried chicken washed down with a cold mint julep. Sure, there is a world-famous restaurant chain called Kentucky Fried Chicken, and the state is undoubtedly the bourbon capital of the country, but Kentucky has so much more to offer to the culinary world — including its own regional style of barbecue.
Mutton barbecue, which is made with meat from mature sheep, originated near the small town of Owensboro in western Kentucky. While this type of barbecue may not be as widely known as its pork and beef-based cousins from the Carolinas or Texas, it is a regional specialty that you will be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the country. There's even an official Western Kentucky BBQ Trail to guide you to local joints that serve up the best mutton barbecue.
The origins of mutton barbecue in Kentucky can be traced back to the early 19th century, when immigrants from Europe spearheaded a booming wool production industry in the area. Once their sheep became too old to produce high-quality wool, they learned that cooking it low and slow while occasionally mopping it with saltwater made the tough, strong-tasting meat both tender and tasty. And mutton barbecue was born.
Low heat, slow cooking, and a good sauce make mutton magic
Mutton has a rich flavor that is more robust and gamey than the meat from a lamb. For that reason, people are sometimes hesitant to try it, but several establishments in western Kentucky have perfected the mutton on their menus. Exact methods and recipes vary, but generally the mutton is cooked for 12 to 18 hours over a hickory fire, while a pitmaster bastes it with another western Kentucky specialty — a sauce (aka dip) made of water, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, salt, and other seasonings.
Once ready, it is served with a bun and your preferred amount of dip or other sauce. Sticking to the vinegar-based dip, however, will allow you to get the authentic Kentucky barbecue experience. It's tangy and slightly spicy, which helps to balance out the intense flavor of the meat. Mutton is also commonly served in a thick stew full of vegetables and slow-cooked meat called burgoo.
Today, Owensboro is still the epicenter of mutton barbecue, and it's where you'll find Old Hickory Bar-B-Q and Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, two of the most famous barbecue restaurants in the state. Both establishments have been serving up mutton barbecue for generations and have truly perfected their craft. When it comes to culinary wonders, don't sleep on the Bluegrass State. Mutton barbecue is just one testament to the delicious food flying under the radar in Kentucky, and it's absolutely worth a pilgrimage.