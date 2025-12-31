Costco Vs Sam's Club: Here's Which Has More Locations

Costco and Sam's Club are similar warehouse-style, members-only clubs that sell everything from bulk groceries to electronics. Each chain has its own signature store brand too — Costco's Kirkland Signature and Sam's Club's Member's Mark. And as it turns out, each chain has nearly the same number of locations.

As of April 2025, Costco reportedly has 903 operating locations, with 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, and the other nearly 300 spread among countries like Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom, to name a few. Sam's Club has almost the same number, with around 600 locations between the United States and Puerto Rico, 48 (as of 2023) locations in China, 58 in Brazil, and 174 in Mexico. That means the two are neck and neck in terms of which store has more brick-and-mortar spots, with Costco at just over 900 and Sam's Club estimated to be just under 900. Beyond the current numbers, these stores continue to expand.