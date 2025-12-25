Little Richard's Hands-Down Favorite Snack Was A Humble Pantry Staple
Little Richard wasn't known for doing much of anything quietly, so you may be surprised to learn that when it came to food, his taste was refreshingly simple. In a 1998 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he talked in detail about what he liked to eat, including the snack he loved the most. "I like peanut butter," he said simply.
He told the interviewer that when he was younger, he would eat peanut butter with honey, which he later found too sweet, so his preference shifted as he got older. "I like regular peanut butter and natural peach preserves over that. And I could eat that for every meal." Based on how he described it as a spread, it's obvious he was referring to the traditional peanut butter many of us have in our pantries, and not powdered peanut butter.
Peanut butter makes sense when looking at Little Richard's overall eating habits. He was a longtime vegetarian and preferred snacking throughout the day rather than eating large meals. Peanut butter is easy, filling, portable, and doesn't require much preparation (if any at all).
Peanut butter remains a rock star ingredient
In the Los Angeles Times interview, Little Richard described a fried peanut butter sandwich, which was one of Elvis Presley's favorite Southern comfort foods as well. He made it by putting peanut butter on toast, topped with sliced bananas, then cooked it in a deep fryer until crisp. Little Richard promised this was something best made yourself, noting that when he got hotel versions, they never quite turned out the same. But outside of this deep-fried creation, most of Little Richard's peanut butter habits reflected combinations many Americans already know and love.
Given the history of PB&J sandwich as a long-standing and adored pairing, Little Richard's love for peanut butter with fruit preserves makes a lot of sense. It's simple, filling, and reliably delicious. While he didn't frame this meal as nostalgic per se, his choice mirrors how peanut butter has commonly been enjoyed for decades. This familiarity is part of peanut butter's broader appeal in the culture — it pairs well with sweets without much effort, whether spread on bread or eaten with fresh fruit. It has also debuted in more savory combinations like the controversial peanut butter and pickles sandwich. Peanut butter remains one of those snack staples that will never go out of style.