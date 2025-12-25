Little Richard's Hands-Down Favorite Snack Was A Humble Pantry Staple

Little Richard wasn't known for doing much of anything quietly, so you may be surprised to learn that when it came to food, his taste was refreshingly simple. In a 1998 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he talked in detail about what he liked to eat, including the snack he loved the most. "I like peanut butter," he said simply.

He told the interviewer that when he was younger, he would eat peanut butter with honey, which he later found too sweet, so his preference shifted as he got older. "I like regular peanut butter and natural peach preserves over that. And I could eat that for every meal." Based on how he described it as a spread, it's obvious he was referring to the traditional peanut butter many of us have in our pantries, and not powdered peanut butter.

Peanut butter makes sense when looking at Little Richard's overall eating habits. He was a longtime vegetarian and preferred snacking throughout the day rather than eating large meals. Peanut butter is easy, filling, portable, and doesn't require much preparation (if any at all).