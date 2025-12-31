What To Do When Pot Roast Gravy Turns Out Too Thin

Perfecting your beurre manié technique can be intimidating at first, but rest assured the process is much simpler than it sounds. When you gather your ingredients, ensure you're using unsalted butter and all-purpose flour for the most consistent result. Additionally, you can pre-batch this thickening option and pop it in the freezer to have on hand the next time you need it.

If you want to get some other sauce thickening techniques under your belt, try a roux or slurry. Just ensure you avoid these flour mistakes that cause disappointing gravy when you make your next batch. A roux is made from butter and plain flour, which thickens over heat as it is whisked while it cooks. This technique is commonly used as the first step when making gravy. But, if necessary, you can still incorporate your roux later on during the cooking process (just add a little at a time).

You may also try using a slurry, which is a sauce thickening option that incorporates cornstarch or flour into cold water, as opposed to using heat. The slurry is then added into your sauce. This is a trustworthy way to remedy a too-thin gravy, especially if you're struggling to thicken it with the other methods. A slurry is a good way to prevent clumps dry flour can create, making it easy to incorporate at any point in the cooking process, giving you a silky-smooth gravy.