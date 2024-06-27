The Flour Mistakes That Cause Disappointing Gravy

From rich pours of Southern white gravy for a fluffy batch of biscuits to simple turkey dressings fit for a Thanksgiving feast, a good gravy can make a meal — and a bad one can certainly ruin it. To keep your dishes tasting all-around delicious, let's dig into some common flour mistakes that can lead to a disappointing gravy.

Advertisement

First, let's talk about one dreaded word: Lumpy. It's safe to say no one wants to see their gravy take on this texture. Usually this problem stems from adding flour directly into the gravy's other ingredients while they're all heating on the stove, causing unsavory lumps and a chalky texture. One of the best ways to avoid this is by employing a French cooking tip and using a roux.

This step is essential to help the flour form a thick base for the gravy, as the powdery starch needs to fuse with a liquid so that it doesn't cook unevenly. You can start making a roux by melting some fat in a pan first. While the actual type of fat will depend on the kind of gravy you're making, it's usually butter or pan drippings. From here, gradually whisk in some flour until combined. You'll need a 1:1 ratio of fat to flour, although actual measurements will depend on your recipe. This base will give your gravy a velvety, smooth texture right from the start.

Advertisement