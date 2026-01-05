How World War II Fish Camps Shaped How We Enjoy Seafood Today

Fish camps' transition from improvised cookouts to established restaurants happened in the post-World War II decades. In Gaston County, for example, former mill worker Luther Lineberger began frying fish for friends and mill workers in the early 1940s before opening one of the region's first formal fish camp restaurants in 1948. By the 1960s, multiple fish camps thrived along stretches of the Catawba River.

If you visit a modern-day fish camp, don't hold out hope for grilled fish (although some may have a grilled option or two on the menu). The standard cooking style is battered and fried, with sauces like tartar, cocktail, ketchup, and hot sauce on the side. That said, there's some variation; for example, small fishing villages like Calabash (on the coast, rather than on a river) developed their own culinary identity, where fresh Atlantic seafood would skip the heavy batter and get more of a light flour or cornmeal dredge before being flash-fried. This is now known as Calabash style, and it's a bit lighter, with some praising it for letting the seafood's taste shine through.

Fish camps still remain part of North Carolina's culinary map, with some having operated continuously for decades. A few notable names include Catfish Cove and Twin Tops, both on the Catawba river. You can also find a few scattered around the South, in places like Florida and Georgia, too. While some argue that fish camps are dying, it's perhaps just the restaurants with this specific history that are vanishing. Fish fry-ups certainly live on — after all, it's not tough to find fried catfish and hushpuppies in North Carolina.