Turn Your Sourdough Purple! This Ingredient Is A Perfect Natural Dye

Sourdough bread-making peaked during the 2020 lockdown, and people have been obsessed with it ever since. In fact, sourdough remains one of the fastest-growing trends in baking and is among the most common types of bread you'll find at the supermarket. But apart from the traditional sourdough you usually see on bakery shelves, there's a new colorful loaf that has been getting attention lately: purple sweet potato sourdough. Purple sweet potatoes, also known as Okinawan sweet potatoes, are rich in anthocyanins, healthy antioxidant compounds responsible for their distinct purple hue. The potatoes blend smoothly into bread dough without affecting its hydration or structure, and the anthocyanins can even extend the bread's shelf life.

To get a better idea of what makes purple sweet potato so good for sourdough, Chowhound spoke with Audrey Santos, sous chef and pastry chef at Maricel's Kitchen, a Filipino restaurant located in East Brunswick, New Jersey. "Purple sweet potato gives such a vibrant, rich color, and it stays that way even after baking," Santos said. "It's reliable and consistent, which is what I want in a working kitchen."