How To Cover Your Rising Bread Dough Like A Pro Baker

You can make the perfect dough, but all that hard work will go to waste if you make the mistake of cutting your bread's rise time short before baking it. The yeast needs time to form carbon dioxide, which stretches the gluten and makes your bread soft and airy instead of tough and chewy. While you're waiting for your loaf to rise, you want to protect the dough from environmental nuisances and physical damage by covering it.

Many bakers opt for an air-tight covering. Plastic wrap, reusable beeswax wrap, or even a shower cap can gently stretch and rise with the dough if needed. Covering the dough allows the yeast to retain its moisture and temperature during fermentation, so you want to avoid conditions that will dry it out too much. This is why the best place to proof in your kitchen is inside an inactive oven or microwave if you need a quicker rise.

Generally, the yeast fermentation process takes around two hours in the range of 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Different types of dough require different rise times, so it boils down to what environmental conditions you're baking in and the kind of yeast you're baking with. Quick-rise doughs like pizza dough tend to use instant active yeast, while sourdough tends to use a natural wild yeast, which needs a longer rise time.