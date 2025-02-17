How Does Yeast Actually Work?

Yeast is perhaps one of the first things you would put in your shopping cart when planning to make a fluffy loaf of homemade bread. But its uses don't stop there. If you've already familiarized yourself with a beginner's guide to baking with yeast, you probably know that it's also the secret to a chewy pizza dough or those soft, melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon rolls you just can't stop thinking about lately. And if that's not enough, yeast is the reason we get to appreciate beer and wine too. But what is it about yeast that makes it so important?

Understanding the difference between active dry and instant yeast or whether fresh yeast makes a difference in baking is essential for choosing the right yeast to use. But the most important fact to know about yeast is that it is, in fact, a living organism, just like you and me.

And like all living things, yeast also needs energy to survive. So when it comes into contact with the sugars in your dough or beer, it starts feeding on them, breaking them down through a very unique process called fermentation. During that metabolic activity, yeast releases two important byproducts. One is ethanol, a type of alcohol that gives bread that characteristic fermented smell and makes beer and wine intoxicating. The other is carbon dioxide, which causes the dough to rise, gives beer its bubbles, and shapes wine's character. But that's only the first step.