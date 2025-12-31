5 Chain Restaurant Quesadillas, Ranked Worst To Best

A quesadilla may just be foodie perfection. Gooey, melted, customizable, and craveable, the tortilla-and-melted-cheese combo always makes for a quick, delicious meal. When making them at home, there are a few hacks for perfecting your cheesy masterpiece, such as using a sheet pan when you're loading them with toppings, or opting for canned chicken as an on-the-go filling when you're in a time crunch.

If you're not at home, it's also a perfect meal to order out. Generally affordable and with a speedy cooking time, several chain restaurants are known for reliable locations and great menu options. So which of them should you head to next time you're craving that crispy tortilla and warm, melting cheese?

I've tasted quesadillas from five common chains to find out which is the best. In most cases, it really boils down to the quality of the meat and veggies that are stuffed inside or the flavor of accompanying salsa — after all, just cheese and tortilla on their own are pretty hard to mess up. No matter where you are in the U.S., you're likely to be near at least a few of these locations — so next time, stop in for a Chowhound-approved cheesy snack.