Pottery Barn Copycats: The Decorative Bowls Amazon Has For Less

If you love Pottery Barn but the price tag of most of the store's classy home decor items makes you cringe, you can find items that share the look at a more palatable price with some sleuthing. One of Pottery Barn's classic decorative pieces is the Orion Handcrafted Terracotta Bowl. It's a timeless item that can be used in multiple ways in your home. But at $129 for the larger size, it's not exactly budget-friendly. There's a Dollar Tree stoneware bowl hack everyone's using for chic kitchen storage, but you should also look to Amazon to find stylish lookalikes. We found some options that share the Pottery Barn aesthetic, but not the triple digit dollar amount.

The Oakoa Concrete Fruit Bowl is made of 100% concrete, shares the same vibe as Pottery Barn's piece, and costs $40. Reviewers mention how its heavy, sturdy feel makes it seem more expensive than it is. "Looks like very high quality, has a lot of heft to it. It's aesthetically pleasing and works well for holding lots of different stuff," one buyer wrote in a review on the bowl's Amazon listing page. Other buyers share that they use the bowl to hold their fruit, making one of these pieces a must-have kitchen essential that can double as chic, functional decor. If that's your intended purpose for buying one of these hefty bowls, the Pottery Barn item is actually the worse choice, as the Pottery Barn bowl is not food safe.