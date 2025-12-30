Pottery Barn Copycats: The Decorative Bowls Amazon Has For Less
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love Pottery Barn but the price tag of most of the store's classy home decor items makes you cringe, you can find items that share the look at a more palatable price with some sleuthing. One of Pottery Barn's classic decorative pieces is the Orion Handcrafted Terracotta Bowl. It's a timeless item that can be used in multiple ways in your home. But at $129 for the larger size, it's not exactly budget-friendly. There's a Dollar Tree stoneware bowl hack everyone's using for chic kitchen storage, but you should also look to Amazon to find stylish lookalikes. We found some options that share the Pottery Barn aesthetic, but not the triple digit dollar amount.
The Oakoa Concrete Fruit Bowl is made of 100% concrete, shares the same vibe as Pottery Barn's piece, and costs $40. Reviewers mention how its heavy, sturdy feel makes it seem more expensive than it is. "Looks like very high quality, has a lot of heft to it. It's aesthetically pleasing and works well for holding lots of different stuff," one buyer wrote in a review on the bowl's Amazon listing page. Other buyers share that they use the bowl to hold their fruit, making one of these pieces a must-have kitchen essential that can double as chic, functional decor. If that's your intended purpose for buying one of these hefty bowls, the Pottery Barn item is actually the worse choice, as the Pottery Barn bowl is not food safe.
Budget-friendly lookalikes
The Thavon Large Decorative Bowl for Home Decor also has similar vibes to Pottery Barn for around just $25. It is made of food-grade concrete and can be wiped with a damp cloth, while Pottery Barn's version appears not to be great for water, as it's recommended to be cleaned with a soft dry cloth. Reviewers appreciate how solid the piece is. "Would recommend for anyone looking for unique, functional art for their home or looking for a (very) durable, upgraded fruit bowl," a reviewer wrote.
The Large Decorative Terracotta Bowl with Natural White Finish is reminiscent of the larger size of Orion bowls. But the 15.5-by-4-inch bowl costs $70, which is less than half the price of the Pottery Barn 16-by-6.75 bowl, while being made of exactly the same material. The biggest difference is the shape of the base — raised vs. flat — but the heftiness of the bowl, at 12.1 pounds vs. Pottery Barn's 15 pounds, makes it a worthy competitor for less. A kitchen decor mistake far too many people make is wasting money when there are budget-friendly ways to brighten up a space. So if you're debating a Pottery Barn lookalike or the real thing, it appears there are plenty of options for getting a high-end look while still saving money. And in the case of these Amazon copycats, they might even be better if you plan to get the bowl wet or want to use it to hold food.