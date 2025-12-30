The 1960s Steakhouse Chain Known For Its Cowboy-Sized Portions Has Just 31 Remaining Locations
When Stuart Anderson opened the first Black Angus steakhouse in Seattle, Washington, in 1964, you could get a steak dinner with soup, salad, and a baked potato, all for $2.99. Anderson built his steakhouse empire on cowboy-sized portions for a low price. Originally called Stuart Anderson's Black Angus Steakhouse, at its height, there were more than 120 locations in the West and Midwest. While it wasn't the first steakhouse chain (that was Sizzler, which opened in 1958), Black Angus was an early entrant. And it kept its high profile for decades thanks to its Western theme, generous portions, and great service.
Anderson sold the business in 1972, and over the years, the chain changed hands until, by 2009, it was down to 56 locations and forced to declare bankruptcy. But unlike some vintage steakhouse chains that have faded into obscurity, Black Angus is still around. You can still get a steak dinner for a good price, and the Western vibe remains. Now owned by the private-equity firm Versa Capital Management, the restaurant is down to 31 locations in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Washington, and Hawaii.
Black Angus is hanging on
Although the Black Angus Steakhouse chain isn't as large as it once was, it continues to operate. Now based in Burbank, California, the company has struggled like other steakhouse chains amid changing consumer tastes and ongoing issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales declined by around 29% between 2018 and 2023, according to Technomic (via Restaurant Business). Still, the company has introduced a number of changes to try to improve its performance measures, including new menu items like the Ranch Hand Plate (a $20 steak or salmon meal with rice and vegetables), updates to the restaurants' decor, and an app and loyalty program where diners can receive exclusive discounts and free menu items.
The company has also introduced various promotions hoping to draw a younger demographic. Today, you can even order the brand's uncooked steaks, sauces, seasonings, and other products online at its Black Angus Market. Whether these changes will be enough to save the vintage steakhouse chain remains to be seen. Otherwise, this Western-themed eatery could go the way of Beefsteak Charlie's, which no longer exists, or Steak and Ale, which was revived in 2024 with a single location and modest expansion plans.