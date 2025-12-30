The 1960s Steakhouse Chain Known For Its Cowboy-Sized Portions Has Just 31 Remaining Locations

When Stuart Anderson opened the first Black Angus steakhouse in Seattle, Washington, in 1964, you could get a steak dinner with soup, salad, and a baked potato, all for $2.99. Anderson built his steakhouse empire on cowboy-sized portions for a low price. Originally called Stuart Anderson's Black Angus Steakhouse, at its height, there were more than 120 locations in the West and Midwest. While it wasn't the first steakhouse chain (that was Sizzler, which opened in 1958), Black Angus was an early entrant. And it kept its high profile for decades thanks to its Western theme, generous portions, and great service.

Anderson sold the business in 1972, and over the years, the chain changed hands until, by 2009, it was down to 56 locations and forced to declare bankruptcy. But unlike some vintage steakhouse chains that have faded into obscurity, Black Angus is still around. You can still get a steak dinner for a good price, and the Western vibe remains. Now owned by the private-equity firm Versa Capital Management, the restaurant is down to 31 locations in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Washington, and Hawaii.