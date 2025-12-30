This Little-Known Walmart Perk Lets You Earn Cash Back On Your Purchases

From groceries to electronics to general household items, you might do most of your shopping at Walmart — and you might as well get something in return. While there are some big changes coming to Walmart in 2026, thankfully, it looks like the company's little-known cash back rewards currency is here to stay. Walmart Cash can help you make the most of every dollar you spend at the retail giant, no matter how you shop.

To get started, you don't need to join Walmart+ (although the program can help you score free fast food), and you don't need to apply for a credit card — you simply need to keep an eye out when you're ordering items on Walmart.com or through the store's app. When an item is eligible for cash back in the Walmart Cash program, you'll see a manufacturer's offer next to the product's online or in-app listing.

You can also search specifically for items that offer cash back through the app. If you're working to save money on groceries, it can be helpful to keep the app open as you make your list for the week, allowing you to work in items with higher cash back rewards. Open your account in the Walmart app, click "Walmart Cash," then click "view eligible items." From there, your shopping feed will populate with items currently offering cash back. Select them, collect cash back, and enjoy your free moolah for buying things you would've purchased anyway.