This Little-Known Walmart Perk Lets You Earn Cash Back On Your Purchases
From groceries to electronics to general household items, you might do most of your shopping at Walmart — and you might as well get something in return. While there are some big changes coming to Walmart in 2026, thankfully, it looks like the company's little-known cash back rewards currency is here to stay. Walmart Cash can help you make the most of every dollar you spend at the retail giant, no matter how you shop.
To get started, you don't need to join Walmart+ (although the program can help you score free fast food), and you don't need to apply for a credit card — you simply need to keep an eye out when you're ordering items on Walmart.com or through the store's app. When an item is eligible for cash back in the Walmart Cash program, you'll see a manufacturer's offer next to the product's online or in-app listing.
You can also search specifically for items that offer cash back through the app. If you're working to save money on groceries, it can be helpful to keep the app open as you make your list for the week, allowing you to work in items with higher cash back rewards. Open your account in the Walmart app, click "Walmart Cash," then click "view eligible items." From there, your shopping feed will populate with items currently offering cash back. Select them, collect cash back, and enjoy your free moolah for buying things you would've purchased anyway.
Earning Walmart Cash when shopping in-store
While it does make it easier, you don't need to plan ahead to check which items will earn you Walmart Cash. If you're actively shopping in Walmart, you can use the in-app scanner to scan item barcodes, and you'll be able to see whether the item is currently eligible for cash back. An important note: You'll need to click the box next to "get Walmart Cash" before purchasing the item in order to get the cash back. When you're going through the checkout process, be sure to scan the QR code in your app so that your purchases are linked to your online account, allowing you to earn Walmart Cash credit for the eligible items you purchased.
Pro tip: If you claim an offer online but end up purchasing the product in a physical Walmart store without redeeming it, you might still be able to get the Walmart cash associated with the purchase. Save your receipt and scan it into the app (there's a barcode that you can click on to upload receipts). If Walmart honors your request, you should see it hit your account within a couple of days.
What you need to know to use Walmart Cash
Once you've accumulated some, using your Walmart Cash balance is pretty easy. Simply click the "apply" button next to your Walmart Cash balance when you're checking out on the app or online. If you're in the store, you'll open the app, scan the QR code to connect your account to your order, and then select the Walmart Cash payment method (you can pay for your remaining balance with another form of payment, if necessary).
You don't necessarily have to spend your Walmart Cash on Walmart items either — you can actually go to a physical Walmart location and exchange your Walmart Cash for actual cash. However, you'll need to wait until you accumulate at least $25 of Walmart Cash to make the exchange. Simply head to the Walmart customer service desk with your ID to exchange your Walmart Cash for real currency (just be sure you don't click the cash out option in the app until you're ready to head to the store, as your cash back barcode is only good for three hours).