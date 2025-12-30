Mountain Pies Are The Affordable, Customizable Treat Your Campfire Cookouts Are Missing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something about food cooked over a fire, isn't there? It's not just the delicious smoky flavor — it's also a great experience to sit around the fire pit, grill, or fireplace as you go through the process of roasting s'mores, cooking hot dogs, or letting your ribs slow-cook to perfection. One campfire treat you definitely need to add to your repertoire is mountain pies. These toasty, sweet or savory (the choice is yours) pies hold their own on any list of nostalgic campfire classics, and are essentially sealed sandwiches that are packed with different fillings. They're a totally customizable, classic option that you can enjoy as a full-fledged meal or an end-of-the-night snack.
To get started, you'll need a mountain pie maker — basically, a cast iron sandwich press that you can stick right into the fire (you can get pre-seasoned versions like the Coghlan one on Amazon for about $18). Grab two slices of white bread (your favorite store-bought brand is totally fine, mountain pies are not fancy), add some butter on the outside, and go to town with fillings. Be careful not to overdo it, or you won't be able to close the mountain pie maker, and you'll end up having a bunch of your toppings sizzle out into the fire. If you're placing your mountain pie maker in the fire, be sure to set a timer for a few minutes so you don't end up with a burnt mess (we've all been there).
Mountain pie filling ideas to help you get started
You've got your mountain pie maker — now, it's time to assemble the ingredients that will let your melty, toasty sandwich shine. First, you'll need to decide whether you're in the mood for something savory or sweet. If you choose the former, you've got tons of options. You can go with the classic pizza pie; fill the inside of your sandwich with some pizza sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings, and stick it into the fire to toast. You can leave the sauce out and create a grilled cheese pie, or spread a bit of garlic butter on the inside of the bread, add some mozzarella, and enjoy a super-savory garlic bread pie.
Prefer something sweet? One easy option: your favorite pie filling. Use apple pie filling for a McDonald's-esque toasty treat. You can also create a sweet and satisfying toasty PB&J — add a few real strawberry slices for some texture and extra sweetness (if you've got some plain potato chips on hand, throw a few in to level up your PB&J with a sweet-and-salty topping upgrade). You likely already have s'mores ingredients on hand, and it's tough to beat a s'more-style mountain pie. Fill your sandwich with some chocolate (or Nutella, if you're feeling fancy), marshmallows, and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs. The best thing about mountain pies? They're super-affordable and quick to make, so you can keep trying out combinations until you find your personal go-to recipe.