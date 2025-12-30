Mountain Pies Are The Affordable, Customizable Treat Your Campfire Cookouts Are Missing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something about food cooked over a fire, isn't there? It's not just the delicious smoky flavor — it's also a great experience to sit around the fire pit, grill, or fireplace as you go through the process of roasting s'mores, cooking hot dogs, or letting your ribs slow-cook to perfection. One campfire treat you definitely need to add to your repertoire is mountain pies. These toasty, sweet or savory (the choice is yours) pies hold their own on any list of nostalgic campfire classics, and are essentially sealed sandwiches that are packed with different fillings. They're a totally customizable, classic option that you can enjoy as a full-fledged meal or an end-of-the-night snack.

To get started, you'll need a mountain pie maker — basically, a cast iron sandwich press that you can stick right into the fire (you can get pre-seasoned versions like the Coghlan one on Amazon for about $18). Grab two slices of white bread (your favorite store-bought brand is totally fine, mountain pies are not fancy), add some butter on the outside, and go to town with fillings. Be careful not to overdo it, or you won't be able to close the mountain pie maker, and you'll end up having a bunch of your toppings sizzle out into the fire. If you're placing your mountain pie maker in the fire, be sure to set a timer for a few minutes so you don't end up with a burnt mess (we've all been there).