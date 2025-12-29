What Makes Hugely Popular Ilegal Mezcal Different From Other Brands

Ilegal Mezcal is one of the leading artisanal mezcal makers in the world, which it's achieved on its own terms by crafting spirits using traditional methods without additives or artificial ingredients. The brand began life in 2006 in a Guatemalan bar in the city of Antigua when expat New Yorker John Rexer created Ilegal Mezcal to supply his bar, Café No Sé, after about two years of smuggling the spirit from Mexico to Guatemala. Today, it's an award-winning brand owned by Bacardi (since 2023), but Ilegal remains true to its values and rebellious spirit even as it has scaled up its operations over two decades.

Its three core expressions — joven, reposado, and añejo — focus on the flavor of the espadín agave with a lot less smoky flavor than many mezcals. This isn't the only thing setting the brand apart. There's the in-your-face marketing and its support for organizations like Planned Parenthood, along with educational efforts in Guatemala and disaster relief. Rexer and his niece, CMO Kaylan Rexer, remain involved with the brand and help maintain the sensibilities that make Ilegal special, according to Gilbert Marquez, global brand ambassador for Ilegal Mezcal. "That comes through in our partnerships, our marketing, and the many social justice organizations we actively support," he told Chowhound in an exclusive interview. And at its heart are two brothers from Oaxaca, Armando and Álvaro Hernández, fourth-generation mezcaleros who are crafting these spirits.