Why It's Not Worth It To Sous Vide Turkey Legs

If you aren't familiar with cooking sous vide, you might be wondering: How does a sous vide work and is it worth it? Sous vide-style cooking utilizes a vacuum-sealed plastic bag to hold food that is immersed in a moving hot water bath. It's a popular alternative to roasting, frying, and grilling for one particular reason — cooking sous vide allows for precise temperature control in a way other cooking methods don't, guaranteeing evenly-cooked, moist food without much effort. However, a caveat arises when you try to make turkey legs sous vide.

The precise, slow-cooking method of sous vide works incredibly well for proteins such as steak, pork, chicken, and even salmon. It's a hands-off style, too; once you seal and place the food in the water, it cooks on its own with gentle heat that prevents overcooking. Turkey legs, however, don't really require such precision, because their fat content and connective tissue make them very forgiving to cook. In fact, cooking turkey legs sous vide in most cases doesn't do anything to benefit flavor. Many home cooks finish their sous vide meat in a frying pan, because a quick sear will add a touch of caramelized flavor that complements the dish. Despite this, even finishing turkey legs in a fry pan to impart caramelization often doesn't leave as much flavor as desired.