The Worst Way To Cook A Turkey Is One Of The Most Popular

Cook a turkey whole and you often end up with parts of it that are just right while other parts, usually the legs, are raw. The uneven cook arises from the temperatures required to cook white meat versus dark meat — or breast meat versus leg meat, respectively. The dark meat requires temperatures of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to cook, while the white meat starts to get dry past about 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Much of the challenge that comes from cooking the turkey whole arises from the mechanics of the bird's legs in relation to its body. The legs are shielded by connective tissue and the body itself, which is why the thighs and legs usually need to cook longer. The breast, on the other hand, has no such protections when it's still attached to the whole bird. It also sits directly over the oven's heat grills. In fact, it's the very position of the breast and its fat composition, or lack thereof, that propels its quick cooking times. (And the excessive drying of the breast meat if you're not careful, though you can moisten the dried turkey meat with gravy once dinner's ready.)

In short, cooking the bird whole does nothing to mitigate these issues. However, cooking it in pieces solves the problem, because you can adjust the cooking times and temperatures to each type of meat. In other words, the breast would cook differently than the legs and thighs do, resulting in a perfectly done turkey.