Try This Dollar Tree Storage Hack For Deep Pantry Shelves You Can't Reach

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Barring those lucky enough to have a broad budget to install half-depth cabinets to make your kitchen feel more spacious, most of us have to make the best of clunky, standard-sized builder's cabinets with countless square inches of dead space. Once you've stacked your pans, cleaning supplies, or food storage containers on the lower shelf, all the usable space is occupied, with lots of empty air above them. Not to mention the common issue of items in the back expiring or degrading because you simply forget that they're there.

One solution is to renovate your cabinets with pull-out shelves to keep them organized and more easily access things stored all the way in the back. Even if large-scale renovations aren't possible, it's still pretty easy to DIY this very solution by making your own rolling baskets. All you need are plastic or metal wire baskets that fit into your cabinets and some wheeled plant caddies like Tosnail's 10.5-Inch Round Metal Plant Caddy with Caster Wheels that come in a three-pack for about $19. Attach the caddies to the baskets, and you're good to go.

Since the caddies mentioned are round with just three wheels, you'll likely need two per basket to keep everything from tilting when you roll it in and out of the cabinet. Attach the caddies with zip ties or heavy duty gardening wire to keep them from shifting or falling off. Small elastic or Velcro straps should work, too, provided you can secure them tightly enough.