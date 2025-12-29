How To Remove Unpopped Kernels From Popcorn Without Digging Through The Bag

For as long as corn has been cultivated in the Western Hemisphere, humans have been popping it. Its nutty crispness has tempted us since ancient days, though it's now easier to make thanks to individually packaged microwaveable bags (which are notorious fire hazards). While it takes more than the threat of a few burned kernels to stop us from enjoying this classic movie theater snack, unpopped kernels are a different story.

While it's not inherently unhealthy to swallow them, chomping down on an unpopped popcorn kernel can cause significant damage to your teeth, ruining movie night and your smile in one fell swoop. Though it's generally pretty easy to avoid eating unpopped kernels (most of them fall to the bottom of the bag), it's even easier to remove them from the bag entirely. Simply pull on the folded corners at the sealed end until the center of the bag opens up just a little bit, then turn the bag upside down and shake it vigorously until all the hard, yellow, unpopped kernels come pouring out. Since they're smaller than the fluffy popcorn, the kernels easily fall through the bag and out of the small opening.

This hack may not be necessary all the time, but can be a fun pre-movie activity to make microwave popcorn slightly safer for your little ones to eat. They can have a great time shaking the bags while learning a little more about food safety, plus it's a good way to help them get the wiggles out before they settle in with their snacks.