If You're Thinking About Buying A Coffee Maker With A Built-In Grinder, There's One Thing You Need To Know

If you've been looking to invest in a new coffee maker, reading through lists of the best coffee makers on the market, then you'll probably be drawn toward the ones with built-in grinders; they can easily look like the ultimate way to enjoy coffee. You simply pop whole beans in and get fresh coffee out. And the truth is, if you're not the kind of person who fusses over tiny flavor differences, then these machines are totally fine. Convenience is their whole selling point: You wake up, you press one button, and you get a delicious coffee with not much thought required.

The trade-off with them, however, is consistency. Built-in grinders aren't as powerful or precise as standalone grinders, and so the grind size can be a bit less uniform, which matters because grind consistency affects how evenly your coffee extracts. It's the reason why the serious coffee people would say knowing how to grind coffee beans is a worthwhile skill. When you use a separate grinder, you can dial things in with real accuracy, but with a built-in grinder, you get a narrower range of settings, and so you'll find slightly more variance in your coffee from cup to cup. However, for the average at-home coffee drinker, those little inconsistencies won't ruin your morning brew — built-in grinders aren't about precision, they're just about keeping coffee experience simple.