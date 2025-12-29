The 1960s NYC Diner That Was As Famous As The Movies It Starred In

If you've ever watched a diner scene in a movie and thought to yourself, "I've seen that place before!", you're probably right — and it's not just because old school lunch wagons paved the way for modern diner designs. These diners didn't just inspire 24/7 retro chains — they also became iconic backdrops in films, like NYC's famous Wythe Diner.

The Williamsburg icon was established along Wythe Avenue in 1968 and was purchased from the original owners in 1997. Since then, it's been featured in more than 100 films, television shows, and music videos, according to longtime owner Sandy Stillman. Even when styled differently for various productions, there's no mistaking the diner's curved aluminum ceiling, which leads the eye toward the blinds on its picture windows and vertical sconces. Among its numerous film credits are "Men in Black 3," "The Good Shepherd,, "Synecdoche, New York," and "Step Up 3D."

Eagle-eyed viewers can spot it in episodes of "Gotham," "Bored to Death," and "Golden Boy," starring Theo James. It also stood in for the real-life Vicky's Diner in Netflix's "The Watcher," and was the site of a heavy conversation between Ben Shenkman and Jeffrey Wright in HBO's "Angels in America." And if you still dont recognize it — the diner may be seared into your brain as the place where Kelis famously told us what brings all the boys to the yard in the music video for "Milkshake." It'll also be seen in the upcoming "The Bride" starring Maggie Gyllenhaal. Though the Wythe Diner closed as a restaurant years ago, it was recently relocated to Steiner Studios, where it's set to live on as a familiar face in film and TV.