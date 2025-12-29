The 1960s NYC Diner That Was As Famous As The Movies It Starred In
If you've ever watched a diner scene in a movie and thought to yourself, "I've seen that place before!", you're probably right — and it's not just because old school lunch wagons paved the way for modern diner designs. These diners didn't just inspire 24/7 retro chains — they also became iconic backdrops in films, like NYC's famous Wythe Diner.
The Williamsburg icon was established along Wythe Avenue in 1968 and was purchased from the original owners in 1997. Since then, it's been featured in more than 100 films, television shows, and music videos, according to longtime owner Sandy Stillman. Even when styled differently for various productions, there's no mistaking the diner's curved aluminum ceiling, which leads the eye toward the blinds on its picture windows and vertical sconces. Among its numerous film credits are "Men in Black 3," "The Good Shepherd,, "Synecdoche, New York," and "Step Up 3D."
Eagle-eyed viewers can spot it in episodes of "Gotham," "Bored to Death," and "Golden Boy," starring Theo James. It also stood in for the real-life Vicky's Diner in Netflix's "The Watcher," and was the site of a heavy conversation between Ben Shenkman and Jeffrey Wright in HBO's "Angels in America." And if you still dont recognize it — the diner may be seared into your brain as the place where Kelis famously told us what brings all the boys to the yard in the music video for "Milkshake." It'll also be seen in the upcoming "The Bride" starring Maggie Gyllenhaal. Though the Wythe Diner closed as a restaurant years ago, it was recently relocated to Steiner Studios, where it's set to live on as a familiar face in film and TV.
A second life for the Wythe Diner
In early December 2025, Williamsburg locals witnessed an unusual sight: The Wythe Diner was lifted off its foundations and loaded onto a massive flatbed truck. The land it was on had been sold — and the diner at risk of demolition — but longtime customer and studio owner Doug Steiner stepped in to purchase the iconic Wythe Diner. "I wasn't in the market for a diner, but it just seemed like a great thing to preserve it," Steiner told CBS News. He added that he has lived in Williamsburg for years and remembers when there were only a handful of restaurants available.
It was relocated to Steiner Studios at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will continue appearing in films and TV productions. The studio that now houses the diner has served as the backdrop for films and shows like "John Wick," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Greatest Showman," and "Killers of the Flower Moon," so hopes are high that after everything settles, it will grace our screens again for years to come.
While you may no longer be able to have a meal in the exact spot where Will Smith's Jay reunites with Tommy Lee Jones' Kay in the ending of "Men in Black 3," there are still a lot of famous restaurants from movies you can actually dine at. Check out the Parkview Diner from "Anora" or the Jackson Hole Diner from "Goodfellas," both located in NYC.