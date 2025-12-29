For Better Roasted Chicken, Start With A Cold Oven

You could bring home one of Costco's rotisserie chickens, but roasting your own bird, seasoning it to your liking, and smelling its unctuous aroma fill your home, is one of life's great pleasures. If you want that ever-so-desirable crispy chicken skin, you might be surprised to learn that it all starts with a cold oven. Prepare your recipe as usual, but instead of preheating the oven, set the temperature at 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit after placing the chicken inside.

It may feel wrong not to preheat your oven, but the cold oven method also crisps the bird's skin without drying the breasts (which you would usually combat with butter under the skin). It's similar to the reverse-sear method, where you start low and slow, then let the meat come to temp before finishing with a blast of heat. But in this case, you're keeping your protein in one spot — the oven — throughout the cook. In theory, the moisture coming out of the bird will then gently steam it, heating the chicken throughout before you hit it with the final high-heat to crisp the skin. All you need is time and an instant thermometer to check when it's finished, and you'll be set.