The Protein-Packed Salad That's Begging To Be Transformed Into A Sandwich

Are you a fan of chicken or tuna salad sandwiches but have recently gone vegetarian? Or are you just looking for other ways to get protein and vitamins into your daily meals that don't involve meats? Here's some good news: You can easily swap the chicken or tuna for chickpeas and enjoy a perfect and perfectly vegetarian take on the classic tuna or chicken salad. Chickpea salad sandwiches are portable, delicious, highly customizable, and affordable, making them an excellent addition to your recipe arsenal.

When making a chickpea salad sandwich, all you have to do is grab a can of chickpeas and get ready to mash or blend. Chickpea salads can handle intact chickpeas, but when converting this recipe to a sandwich, you'll want a creamier consistency that won't fall out of the bread, the way loose chickpeas will. For a simple trick that makes these legumes softer and more flavorful, add a pinch of baking soda to the canned chickpeas before mashing them. You can take off the transparent shells if you want, but since this is time consuming, you can also toss your chickpeas into a blender and blend everything to make it all smooth, the way you would hummus. If you want chickpeas with a little more texture, use a potato masher for a chunkier consistency. Just make sure you blend or mash it enough that it won't fall out of your sandwich.