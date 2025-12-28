This European Country's Oldest City Is Home To The World's Only 2-Michelin-Starred Vegan Restaurant

When you think of a Michelin-star restaurant, it's easy to imagine a place where you don't belong. This isn't the case at De Nieuwe Winkel. The restaurant makes a point to create a welcoming environment for all guests, vegan or otherwise. The open kitchen allows diners to see where the magic happens, one plate at a time. Staff members understand that vegan cuisine is new to many guests, and work to educate, inform, and surprise. The restaurant's ambiance certainly has a wow factor, but many guests are astonished by the flavors van der Staak creates using plant-only ingredients.

While De Nieuwe Winkel is currently the only vegan restaurant in the world with two Michelin stars, there are other big players with plant-based menus. Eleven Madison Park, a restaurant led by chef Daniel Humm, is a plant-based U.S. restaurant with three Michelin stars, located in New York City. However, in October 2025, Eleven Madison Park changed its menu to offer animal proteins alongside vegan options.

As the global market for plant-based foods continues to grow, an increasing number of global consumers (not just those in America's vegan capital of Los Angeles) are making the switch to vegan and vegetarian diets. And this shift from animal-based to plant-based foods doesn't mean a decline in dining experience satisfaction. In a comment to Michelin, Emile van der Staak stated, "De Nieuwe Winkel shows through botanical gastronomy that this is not a sacrifice, but a journey of discovery full of creativity, flavor, and inspiration."