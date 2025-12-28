Why McAlister's Deli Baked Potatoes Are Bigger Than Your Typical Spud

The loaded baked potato is one of the more common menu items you'll see at restaurants, especially in the casual dining world. It's the perfect side to complement a nice steak or chicken dish. In some cases, a fully loaded baked potato can be a meal in itself. And that is certainly the case when it comes to McAlister's Deli's loaded potatoes.

McAlister's secret? They're actually two potatoes combined into one. McAlister's Deli cuts the ends off two of the already quite large spuds, pushes them together, then bakes, cuts, and stuffs them as a single potato. Though the chain doesn't provide information on the exact size on its website, a standard Russet baking potato is around 10 ounces, so this adds up to 20 ounces on these giant spuds. The hefty spuds also come with a heftier price, as all these loaded baked potatoes come in around $8 to $12. That's comparable to some chains in price, such as Jason's Deli, but much more expensive than many others such as Longhorn Steakhouse ($3), Cracker Barrel ($3.50), and Texas Roadhouse ($5).