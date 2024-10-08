The Unexpected Origins Of The Baked Potato

There is perhaps no more versatile food than the reliably tasty baked potato. Whether it's the main event of your meal or a hearty side dish, this delectable, fluffy concoction can take on nearly any flavor profile, making it the perfect blank canvas for cooking. It's so commonplace nowadays, though, that most people don't know about its interesting origins. Long before there was the restaurant-quality twice-baked potato or a healthy fast food option at Wendy's, there was the humble cultivation of potatoes in South America—specifically, Peru.

Although widely associated with Ireland due to the Great Famine during the 19th century, potatoes actually date back thousands of years to the Andes region of South America. The Incas were the first known cultivators of the root vegetable, and to say they cherished it would be an understatement, as they were known to bury their dead with their bountiful crops. There isn't just one kind, either — there are actually more than 4,000 varieties of Peruvian potatoes, each with their own unique taste and texture.