The Unexpected Origins Of The Baked Potato
There is perhaps no more versatile food than the reliably tasty baked potato. Whether it's the main event of your meal or a hearty side dish, this delectable, fluffy concoction can take on nearly any flavor profile, making it the perfect blank canvas for cooking. It's so commonplace nowadays, though, that most people don't know about its interesting origins. Long before there was the restaurant-quality twice-baked potato or a healthy fast food option at Wendy's, there was the humble cultivation of potatoes in South America—specifically, Peru.
Although widely associated with Ireland due to the Great Famine during the 19th century, potatoes actually date back thousands of years to the Andes region of South America. The Incas were the first known cultivators of the root vegetable, and to say they cherished it would be an understatement, as they were known to bury their dead with their bountiful crops. There isn't just one kind, either — there are actually more than 4,000 varieties of Peruvian potatoes, each with their own unique taste and texture.
Preparing the Peruvian baked potato
The United Kingdom's famed jacket potato loads up a crispy russet potato with butter and baked beans, while a classic American baked potato can include everything from chili to bacon bits. But a Peruvian-style tater is different. Originally prepared by the Incas in a huatia — an underground cooking pit — it features a much more sweet and tangy flavor profile.
Using a sweet potato instead of a more savory russet, this dish utilizes other ingredients indigenous to the Andean region of South America. After roasting the vegetable, fill the soft center with tomatoes, lima beans, corn, and a traditional Peruvian staple: aji panca paste. Unlike chili spreads from other cultures (like Korea's gochujang), the Peruvian pepper ají panca is blended with other dry chilis to create a notable zesty yet sweet flavor. Altogether, this combination of ingredients makes for an earthy yet elevated dish that's different from any other baked potato recipe.
Influences today
With centuries of history behind it, Peruvian-inspired cuisine is showing no signs of slowing down as it continues to influence many regions of the world with its bold flavors. In fact, Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio recently won the Diners Club Lifetime Achievement Award— one of the most prestigious honors in the world of gastronomy. But potatoes specifically represent Peru's vibrant culture, and the country's chefs want to spread the word.
In 2022, Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon, owners of Central, one of the highest-rated restaurants in Peru, opened a pop-up in Singapore with one goal: Show off the rich history and diversity of the Peruvian potato. According to Martinez and Leon, the iconic root vegetable is so much more than an ingredient in a single meal — it tells the story of Peru's culture, which is still thriving today. Interested in learning more? Grab yourself a sweet potato and get baking!